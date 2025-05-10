Headlined by Vicky Kaushal and helmed by Aditya Dhar, the 2019 war action film Uri: The Surgical Strike made an incredible profit of 1260%. It was based on India's retaliation of the terrorist attack at the Indian Army brigade headquarters at Uri, Jammu & Kashmir in 2016.

Dangal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pathaan are among the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema, each earning above Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. However, these films were also produced on massive budgets, which means their actual profit margins were not exceptionally high. In 2019, came one movie that became one of the most profitable films in the history of Indian cinema, earning an incredible profit of 1260%. The movie being talked about is Vicky Kaushal-led Uri: The Surgical Strike, based on India's retaliation of the 2016 Uri attacks. Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, here's a look at how the 2019 war drama conquered the box office.

Uri: The Surgical Strike marked the directorial debut of Aditya Dhar and was produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also starred Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Rajit Kapur, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Manasi Parekh, Swaroop Rawal, Dhairya Karwa, Shishir Sharma, and Satyajit Sharma in the leading roles. Made in just Rs 25 crore, the 2019 film broke multiple box office records. It earned Rs 245 crore net in India and grossed Rs 340 crore globally. With its budget of Rs 25 crore and the worldwide earnings of Rs 340 crore, the profit percentages of Uri: The Surgical Strike came down to a massive figure of 1260%. The war action film also earned critical acclaim and went on to receive four National Film Awards for Best Director to Aditya Dhar, Best Actor to Vicky Kaushal, Best Audiography to Bishwadeep D. Chatterjee, and Best Music Director (Background Score) to Shashwat Sachdev.

The Vicky Kaushal film has also made its impact on the popular culture as its popular dialogue, "How's the Josh? High sir" has become a cultural phenomenon. The same has become a war cry for the Indian armed forces and has also been quoted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Men's National Cricket Team at multiple occasions. The Aditya Dhar directorial Uri: The Surgical Strike is now streaming on ZEE5.

