India's most popular actor on Instagram has 9.19 crore followers; it's not Priyanka, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Alia

Shraddha Kapoor has beaten Priyanka Chopra to become the most followed Indian actor on Instagram. She is also the second most followed Indian on the platform behind Virat Kohli.

The most followed Indian on Instagram is the star cricketer Virat Kohli, who has 270 million, i.e. 27 crore followers on the social media platform. Virat also has the 16th most followed account on Instagram. Now, Shraddha Kapoor has overtaken Priyanka Chopra to become the second most followed Indian and the most followed Indian actor on the Meta-owned service.

Shraddha Kapoor has 91.9 million, i.e. 9 crore 19 lakh followers, and Priyanka Chopra is just a little behind with 91.8 million, i.e. 9 crore 18 lakh followers on Instagram. The fourth most followed Indian on the photo and video sharing platform is PM Narendra Modi with 91.3 million, i.e. 9 crore 13 lakh followers. Alia Bhatt completes the top five list with 85.2 million, i.e. 8 crore 52 lakh followers. Salman Khan is the most followed Indian male actors with 69.3 million, i.e. 6 crore 93 lakh followers.

It was just earlier this week that Shraddha had gone past PM Modi on Instagram and now, she has edged out Priyanka Chopra too. Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Stree 2, which is unstoppable at the box office. Released on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day, the horror comedy has collected Rs 309.15 crore net in India and grossed Rs 441 crore worldwide in its first nine days of release, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Stree 2 also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in the leading roles. Amar Kaushik, who had directed the 2018 superhit Stree, has also helmed the sequel. The blockbuster is the fourth film in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Varun Dhawan are also seen making cameo appearances in the horror comedy. Shraddha, Rajkummar-starrer is also the highest-grossing Bollywood film and the second-highest grossing Indian film of 2024.

