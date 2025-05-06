Baahubali: Before the Beginning was made to showcase young Sivagami's journey, her meeting with Katappa, and her marriage to Bijjaladeva. The production for this highly-anticipated series began in September 2018 with Mrunal Thakur as Sivagami, and Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru as the directors.

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, OTT platforms have been on the rise, with big-budget films and web series witnessing a direct release on streaming giants. Streaming media is on the rise, with audiences getting comfortable with watching quality content from the comforts of their home. Looking at its popularity and growing demand, over the past few years, superstars from both Hindi and South cinema have ventured into the OTT space, leading to a rise in big-budget films and series being made. While we always talk about big-budget films like Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, and Adipurush, today we will tell you about India's most expensive web series, which was planned to be of epic proportions but could sadly never be released.

In 2018, the OTT giant Netflix announced one of its biggest and most-awaited projects - a multi-season adaptation of Anand Neelakanthan's 2017 and 2020 novels The Rise of Sivagami, Chaturanga, and Queen of Mahishmathi. The series was to be made as a prequel to the famed Baahubali franchise. Produced by SS Rajamouli, the series was titled Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning was made to showcase young Sivagami's journey, her meeting with Katappa, and her marriage to Bijjaladeva. The production for this highly-anticipated series began in September 2018 with Mrunal Thakur as Sivagami, and Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru as the directors. The initial budget of Baahubali: Before the Beginning was Rs 100 crore.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the production was halted, leading to Netflix thinking of scrapping the idea. However, soon, the streaming giant decided to start afresh with a new lead and a new director, Wamiqa Gabbi and Kunal Deshmukh respectively. Netflix greenlit the new version with an additional budget of Rs 200 crore.

Netflix started to have doubts about the series' feasibility by 2022. Variety reported that the struggle with getting the show on the ground and finding a willing director to do it justice led to Netflix finally shelving the show by 2024, without even the first season finishing filming.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning was an ambitious enterprise by Netflix with two sets of cast, three directors, and a budget exceeding Rs 300 crore, more than that of the superhit film, Baahubali: The Beginning, starring Prabhas. After all this money being spent, sadly the show never saw the light of the day.

