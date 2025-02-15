Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor, Trimurti was India's most expensive film when it released in 1995. The film bombed at the box office, and turned out to be Khan's biggest flop as well.

In 1995, Shah Rukh Khan had seven film releases. Among them were massive hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Karan Arjun, alongside flops such as Zamana Deewana and Guddu. However, it was his final release of the year that proved to be the biggest flop in his career. That film was Trimurti, which was bankrolled by Subhash Ghai and directed by Mukul S. Anand.

The action drama first began production in early 1994 with Shah Rukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff. Dutt had even shot for some scenes in the movie, but after he was arrested in the 1993 Bombay blasts case, producer Subhash Ghai replaced him with Anil Kapoor. This led to delays in the production and increase in the budget and the film was finally released in December 1995.

With the final budget of Rs 11 crore, Trimurti was the most expensive film made in India at the time, surpassing Amitabh Bachchan's Ajooba which was made in Rs 8 crore in 1991. The Shah Rukh, Jackie, and Anil-starrer held the record for one more year until Kamal Haasan’s Indian, with its Rs 15-crore budget, broke it.

Unfortunately, Trimurti bombed at the box office, earning only Rs 8 crore net in India. The action drama did have a record-breaking opening, becoming the first Indian film to earn Rs 1 crore in a single day, but poor reviews and negative word of mouth caused the movie to crash in its opening weekend itself.

Apart from the three superstas, Trimurti also starred Priya Tendulkar, Tinnu Anand, Mohan Agashe, Saeed Jaffrey, and Himani Shivpuri in the pivotal roles. The 1995 release was the final directorial of Mukul S. Anand, who died filming Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan-starrer Dus in 1997. The film was left unfinished.