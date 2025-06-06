Ramesh Sippy was eager to repeat the cast of Sholay (1975) for Shaan as well, to replicate the success. However, Sunil Dutt played the role initially offered to Sanjeev Kumar, Bindiya Goswami played the role initially offered to Hema Malini, and Shashi Kapoor played the role offered to Dharmendra.

Every year in Bollywood, several films are made with different production budgets and casts. While filmmakers can study a market and public expectations, it is still difficult to say which film would become a hit or a flop at the box office. Today, we will tell you about one iconic film from 1980, which was written with a completely different cast in mind but went through many production hurdles before its release, which also might have contributed to its average run at the box office upon initial release. We are talking about the film Shaan, directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by Salim–Javed after the blockbuster success of Sholay (1975).

Released in December 1980, Shaan was the most expensive Indian film made until then. It starred Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Raakhee Gulzar, Parveen Babi, Bindiya Goswami, Mazhar Khan, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in lead roles.

Shaan was an average performer at the box office upon initial release, but did good business during re-runs. Made on a budget of Rs 4.2 crores, Shaan reportedly earned Rs 12.5 crores at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan stood out for his performance in the film, and so did the rest of the cast members, which is why you will be surprised to know that Shaan was initially planned to be made with a completely different cast in mind.

Ramesh Sippy was eager to repeat the cast of Sholay (1975) for Shaan as well, to replicate the success. However, Sunil Dutt played the role initially offered to Sanjeev Kumar, Bindiya Goswami played the role initially offered to Hema Malini, and Shashi Kapoor played the role initially offered to Dharmendra. The original star cast of Sholay, sans Amitabh Bachchan, rejected Shaan allegedly due to date issues.

From its blockbuster song Pyar Karne Wale to its action-packed plot, Shaan remains a fan favourite even today.

