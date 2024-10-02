Twitter
'Maa ki yaad dila di': PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother, expresses gratitude for homemade 'churma'

Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

ICC Test Rankings: Major setback for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli re-enters top 10

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

Bollywood

India's most bankable superstar has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Salman, SRK, Rajinikanth, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

Prabhas is India's most bankable actor with massive big budget films lined up. These include The Raja Saab, Salaar 2, Spirit, Fauji, and the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 09:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

India's most bankable superstar has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Salman, SRK, Rajinikanth, Ranbir, Allu Arjun
India's most bankable superstar
The term 'bankable' is now also associated with film stars as cinema has become more commercial. A superstar's ability to attract audiences to the theatres is crucial for a movie's success at the box office. For a long time, well-known actors like the three Khans, Akshay Kumar, and Rajinikanth were the most bankable stars in Indian cinema. However, thanks to a series of big hits across India, one star has now taken the top spot.

After the Baahubali franchise, the pan-India superstar Prabhas hit a low phase in his career with three back-to-back flops as Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush. But after his last two films Salaar Part 1 and Kalki 2898 AD have been major blockbusters, the star has once again become the first choice of the filmmakers and has signed more big-budget films. According to trade sources, he has five projects lined up with a total budget of Rs 2000 crore, more than any other Indian actor. 

Prabhas' first release next year is the horror-comedy The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film is slated to hit theatres in April 2025 and is made in Rs 300 crore. The actor will then be seen in his first collaboration with Hanu Raghavpudi, which is tentatively titled Fauji. The action drama is said to be mounted on a budget of Rs 350 crore. Next up, the Rebel star will join hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Spirit. It is said to be the filmmaker's most costliest project with a budget of Rs 300 crore.

The actor also has the sequels of his last two blockbusters lined up. The second part of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD will be made on a much bigger scale and has the reported budget of Rs 650 crore. Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam will see Prabhas reuniting with Prashanth Neel and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The massive actioner will be made in Rs 400 crore, as per trade sources.

With Rs 2000 crore riding on him, Prabhas is undoubtedly the most bankable superstar in India. The reason why filmmakers don't hesitate to back him is the fact that he is the only Indian actor whose five films have taken a worldwide openings of over Rs 100 crore (Baahubali 2, Saaho, Salaar, Adipurush, and Kalki 2898 AD). And thus, the superstar will spare no effort to prove his worth with his upcoming releases.

