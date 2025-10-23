India's most bankable star made Rs 5000 crore at box office in last 10 years, has most films with Rs 100 crore opening; not SRK, Vijay, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, Yash

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Prabhas has the biggest box office pull among all the current Indian superstars. His last 7 films over 10 years - Baahubali, Baahubali 2, Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD - have amassed Rs 5000 crore collectively.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 11:42 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju aka Prabhas celebrates his 46th birthday on October 23. He stands tall as one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema. He has delivered two monumental ₹1000-crore blockbusters - Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD. Remarkably, even his so-called flops outperform the highest-grossing films of many other Indian actors. Collectively, his last seven releases over 10 years have amassed over Rs 5000 crore at the global box office. Five of his movies - Baahubali 2, Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD - have even earned over Rs 100 crore on their opening day itself, which is most for any Indian actor.

Prabhas became pan-India star with Baahubali films

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli redefined Indian cinema with the Baahubali franchise, delivering the country’s first true pan-India blockbusters - Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). While the first installment grossed an impressive Rs 650 crore worldwide, the sequel shattered all records with a staggering box office collection of Rs 1800 crore, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Together, these two epic period action dramas amassed a phenomenal Rs 2450 crore globally.

Prabhas saw three consecutive flops with Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush

After the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas faced a challenging phase with three consecutive underperformers - Saaho (2019), Radhe Shyam (2022), and Adipurush (2023). Despite falling short of expectations and failing to fully recover their massive budgets, each film still managed good box office numbers. Saaho earned Rs 450 crore, Radhe Shyam collected Rs 150 crore, and Adipurush grossed Rs 400 crore globally — a testament to Prabhas's enduring box office pull. These three movies minted Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office collectively.

Prabhas bounced back with Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD

In 2023, Prabhas made a powerful comeback with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, an intense action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel, which stormed the global box office with earnings of Rs 620 crore. He followed it up in 2024 with Kalki 2898 AD, a grand mythological sci-fi epic helmed by Nag Ashwin. Featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, the film emerged as a massive success, grossing Rs 1040 crore worldwide. Together, Saaho and Kalki 2898 AD minted Rs 1660 crore globally. Thus, his last seven films over 10 years have made Rs 5110 crore worldwide.

Prabhas has solid slate of upcoming films that can destroy box office again

Up next, Prabhas will be seen in the romantic horror comedy The Raja Saab, which will hit theatres on January 9. His another release in 2026 will be the war drama Fauzi set in 1940s colonial India. The other big-budget projects in his kitty include Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

READ | India's biggest flop was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan; took 9 years to make, couldn't even recover half of its budget, earned just Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
