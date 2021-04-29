'India is bleeding,' Priyanka Chopra sets up fund raiser to help country in COVID-19 crisis, urges all to donate

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share that in her bid to join hands with fellow countrymen to fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19, she has set up a fundraiser for India, her "home."

The actress, who is currently in London due to work commitments, has been trying to bring global attention to the COVID crisis in India and seeking help for the same.

Priyanka, on Thursday, shared a video of herself urging people to donate as much as they can to help all who are suffering from the coronavirus in India.

For the unversed, the actress and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, have set up the fundraiser in collaboration with GiveIndia, an online donation platform.

In her now-viral video, Priyanka Chopra is seen highlighting the Oxygen crisis, hospital beds shortage issues and bringing to notice the reported deficit of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines in India. She stated that these were the reasons why the global community needs to care about what's currently happening in her homeland.

"Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I'm sitting in London and I'm hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of deaths is so much," Priyanka is heard saying in the clip.

"India is my home and India is bleeding. And we, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care: Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. And I understand a lot of people must be angry thinking about why we are in this place in the first place? Why is this happening? Well, we'll address that. We'll address that after we stop the urgency," she added.

Sharing the news about the fundraiser, Priyanka wrote in the caption that she and Nick Jonas have already donated for the cause and will continue to contribute. Additionally, she urged people to come forward and donate to the cause. "India, my home, is suffering the world's worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it's only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale. I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centers, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization. Please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute," she wrote in the caption.

"We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It's so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!" read her full post.

Take a look here:

On Tuesday, Priyanka reached out to US President Joe Biden, World Health Organisation (WHO), and other US government officials to help India in its fight against the raging second wave of COVID-19.

The actor took to her Twitter handle and urged Biden, and other US government officials to provide vaccines to India on an urgent basis. She also stated that during such a grave condition, the United States government has requested 550 million more vaccines than required.

Requesting for aid, Priyanka tweeted, "My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive."

This is not the first time that Priyanka has used social media to spread awareness for COVID 19. Recently, she shared helpline numbers to help people who are struggling for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines across the country.

Not long ago, she also made headlines for joining hands with UNICEF as a vaccine champion for the World Immunization Week. Within two days of its launch, the star unlocked 5 million virtual funds for the lifesaving vaccine program.

Apart from Priyanka, recently Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came forward to contribute to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Relief Fund to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Salman Khan also came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

India reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases and 3645 deaths on Thursday (April 29), taking the country's tally to 1,83,76,524. As many as 2,69,507 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. A total of 1,50,86,878 recoveries have been reported so far. The total death toll stands at 2,04,832 with 30,84,814 active cases. A total of 15,00,20,648 people have been vaccinated so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.