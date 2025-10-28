India's highest-rated film on IMDb Top 250 was made in just Rs 20 crore; not 3 Idiots, Lagaan, RRR, Sholay, Andhadhun

Apart from 12th Fail, there are six other Indian film on the IMDB Top 250 list as of now. These are 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, Maharaja, Jai Bhim, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Andhadhun.

The IMDb Top 250 is a list of the top rated 250 films based on ratings given by only the regular IMDb users. The American prison drama The Shawshank Redemption, directed by Frank Darabont, has been the highest-ranked film on the list since 2008. The highest-ranked Indian film on the list is Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail on the 70th spot. The film also features Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Based on Anurag Pathak's eponomyous book, the inspiring drama chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. Massey portrays Manoj in an excellent performance, for which he also won the National Film Award for Best Actor (sharing it with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan). 12th Fail was also named the Best Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards. Made in just Rs 20 crore, the film became a sleeper hit and grossed Rs 70 crore worldwide.

As of October 28, 2025, there are six other Indian films in the IMDb Top 250 list. After 12th Fail, Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama 3 Idiots, featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, occupies the next best spot as it is ranked 85th with a rating of 8.4. Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary's emotional drama Taare Zameen Par has a rating of 8.3 and is ranked 112nd. Nithilan Saminathan's Tamil thriller Maharaja, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, also has 8.3 rating and is placed at 220th spot.

Led by Suriya and helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the Tamil legal drama Jai Bhim has 8.6 rating but is placed at the 224nd position in the list. Anurag Kashyap's two-part crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has an IMDb rating of 8.2 and is at the 247th spot. The Indian film, ranked lowest in the IMDb Top 250 list is Sriram Raghavan's Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu-starrer thriller Andhadhun, which is at the 249th position.

