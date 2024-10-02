Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big blow to India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star pacer doubtful after knee injury

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party, vows to end liquor ban in Bihar

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

Delhi-NCR news: Greater Noida flyover to ease traffic from Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad, to be ready by…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big blow to India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star pacer doubtful after knee injury

Big blow to India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star pacer doubtful after knee injury

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

This anime movie is finally arriving in cinemas 31 years after the original scheduled release, but in these years, it gained a cult following among moviegoers for its sheer depiction of the Indian epic.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 05:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..
India's highest-rated animated film that was never released in cinemas
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The late Japanese film director Yugo Sako once collaborated with India and gave his interpretation of the Indian epic Ramayana with his anime, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. The film was co-produced by India and Japan and it was completed in 1993. However, the film never saw a theatrical release but earned a cult following among the moviegoers. 

Today, this film is among India's highest-rated movies on IMDb and is regarded as the best cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Yes, we are talking about the anime film, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. 

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, conceived by Yugo Sako and directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, was completed in 1993, and is recognized as one of the earliest anime adaptations of an Indian epic. Yugo Sako’s journey to creating Ramayana was fueled by his deep admiration for Indian culture. 

While working on a documentary film on archaeological excavations in India, he made several visits to the country and found the perfect story to adapt into an animated feature, leading to the birth of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. 

Ramayana was made with over 1 lakh hand drawings? 

With a team of 450 artists, the film was animated using nearly 100,000 hand-drawn cells. Sako chose traditional hand-drawn animation over computer animation because he believed it best captured the warmth and humanity of the Ramayana. His team’s dedication to this labour-intensive process gave the film an emotional depth that resonated universally. Many of the animators who worked on the project later contributed to iconic productions such as Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, and Doraemon.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will finally released in cinemas

Now remastered in 4K, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is set to see its first-ever pan-India release in four languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—during the Indian festive season of Dussehra and Diwali. The movie will be released in the cinemas on October 18. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Resignations 2, trophies 0': Memes flood internet after Babar Azam quits ODI T20i captaincy

'Resignations 2, trophies 0': Memes flood internet after Babar Azam quits ODI T20i captaincy

'Gone to Adani's pocket': LoP Rahul Gandhi claims BJP govt intends to snatch away pensions from Agniveers

'Gone to Adani's pocket': LoP Rahul Gandhi claims BJP govt intends to snatch away pensions from Agniveers

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement