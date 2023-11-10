Headlines

India’s highest-paid ‘TV star’ started as background dancer, first salary was Rs 75, now earns...

The highest-paid 'TV star' got Rs 75 as his first salary and it was for being a background dancer.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Gone are the days when the TV actors could barely charge a fee thousand rupees per episode. With reality shows, and game shows being introduced, the scenario has completely changed now. In fact, the highest-paid ‘TV star’ charges a whopping Rs 12 crore per episode. 

This TV star is a well-known name in the film industry and has been entertaining the audience over the years with his movies. He is also a well-known Television host of one of the most popular television reality shows Bigg Boss. Yes, he is none other than Salman Khan.

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010. He is also one of the most loved reality show hosts. The actor reportedly earned Rs 1000 crore for Bigg Boss 16 and for the new season, he is reportedly charging Rs 12 crore per week. Salman Khan, who is now one of the most bankable stars in the entertainment industry and the highest-paid TV star, got Rs 75 as his first salary, and that too for being a background dancer. 

The actor revealed in an interview with PTI, that he performed at a show with his friend as a background dancer and said, “My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in the Taj Hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun.” He added, “Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later.”

According to a report in Siasat Daily, Salman Khan charges over Rs 100 crore per film. He reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 2850 crore. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan will also be seen making a cameo in the film. The spy thriller is produced by Yash Raj Films and is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 12.

