India's highest paid model debuted with Sridevi, was so hated for 10-second scene that he quit Bollywood, left India forever, changed his name to..., is now..

Sridevi was one such heroine of the 80s and 90s, whose stardom could not match those of even the biggest actors. In such a situation, if a new actor gets a role opposite Sridevi in his first film and that too in a Yash Raj film, it was like a dream come true. Yash Chopra gave this opportunity to a new actor in his film Lamhe, who used to be a top model of the 80s. This supermodel was Deepak Malhotra, who debuted opposite Sridevi in Lamhe. As soon as Deepak Malhotra got this film, he felt that no one could stop his career from shining, but the exact opposite of this happened. He got so much hatred for a 10-second scene in Lamhe that he not only left Bollywood but the country as well.

Who played the role of Sridevi's husband in Lamhe?

After a successful modeling career, it was believed that Deepak Malhotra would now make his name in Bollywood as well, but after the release of Lamhe, he did not get any more film offers. In fact, he had to lose the films he had, which included films like Darr and Junoon. In 1991, even though there was no era of social media, one of his dialogues, 'Pallo,' became so famous that it ruined his career. As soon as work started slipping from his hands, he left India and settled in the US and even changed his name.

What is former model Deepak Malhotra, Sridevi's husband from Lamhe, doing now?

Deepak Malhotra is now famous as Dino Martelli and has turned from an actor-model to a businessman. He lives in New York with his wife and two sons. Deepak is also not active on social media. But, his wife Lubna Adam and son are active on social media, in whose feeds one can sometimes get a glimpse of Deepak. In 2019, too, Lubna had shared pictures with Deepak, in which he looked quite changed.

Who is Deepak Malhotra?

Deepak Malhotra was a model and actor. He was born in Bangalore in 1964 and has also been a national-level gymnast. His athletic physique was also liked by fashion photographers, due to which he started getting many modeling offers. In the late 80s, he gained fame as a supermodel, and the film world also noticed him. There was a time when he was the highest paid model in the country, but his career in films was a complete flop. Even before the release of Lamhe, Yash Chopra had selected Deepak Malhotra for his next film Darr. However, after his performance in Lamhe was criticised, the director changed his decision and replaced him with Sunny Deol.

