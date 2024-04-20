India’s highest paid actress, charges Rs 1 crore for 1 minute, its not Deepika, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha

You will be surprised to know that Urvashi Rautela has more than 71 million followers on Instagram and her net worth is estimated to be more than Rs 550 crore. Urvashi Rautela is also the youngest Indian to be included in the Forbes Top 10.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is always in the news. Whether it is for her social media photos or her over-the-top celebration, the actress never fails to grab headlines. Recently, there were reports of her charging Rs 1 crore for 1 minute. Urvashi Rautela was seen performing an item number in Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni's film 'Skanda' titled 'Cult Mama'. For performing on this song, Urvashi Rautela reportedly was paid Rs 3 crore for her three-minute performance, which was paid Rs 1 crore per minute, arguably making her the highest-paid actress in India.

Earlier, it was reported that Urvashi Rautela had charged Rs 2 crore for her item number in ‘Waltair Veerayya’, starring Chiranjeevi.

You will be surprised to know that Urvashi Rautela has more than 71 million followers on Instagram and her net worth is estimated to be more than Rs 550 crore. Urvashi Rautela is also the youngest Indian to be included in the Forbes Top 10.

Now, the actress is all set to star opposite a 63-year-old South superstar in a South film. Urvashi is currently preparing for her upcoming project 'NBK 109' with Nandamuri Balakrishna. For the action sequences in the film, she is being trained by MMA icon Conor McGregor, who is a famous Irish mixed martial artist and professional boxer.

McGregor was quoted saying about Urvashi, "After Shah Rukh Khan, the only Bollywood film actor I know is Urvashi Rautela. Urvashi is a young superstar of Bollywood. She is a wonderful actress. She is a shining example of beauty for India and me. Her fitness is amazing."

Urvashi Rautela made her acting debut in 2013 with 'Singh Saab the Great'. She made her debut in the Kannada film industry with 'Mr Airavata' in 2014 and in Tamil cinema in 2022 with 'The Legend'.

READ | Meet actress who became overnight star, got cheated in love, was called 'home breaker' after marriage, her husband is..