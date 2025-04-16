Priyanka Chopra is charging the whopping amount of Rs 30 crore for SSMB29 and Krrish 4, making her the highest-paid actress in Indian cinema. SSMB29 is directed by SS Rajamouli and also stars Mahesh Babu. Krrish 4 is headlined and helmed by Hrithik Roshan in his directorial debut.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are some of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian film industry. But, one actress has trumped them all. This star, whose last Indian film was released six years back in 2019, is set to bounce back with two of the most-awaited movies in Indian cinema. She is none other than Priyanka Chopra and those two films are SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, and Krrish 4 with Hrithik Roshan.

Chopra has already started shooting for SSMB29, whose official announcement is still awaited. It is tentatively titled SSMB29 as its Mahesh Babu's 29th film as the leading hero. SS Rajamouli, who has made biggest Indian blockbusters including the two Baahubali films and RRR, is directing this upcoming global adventure saga. On the other hand, Krrish 4 marks the directorial debut of Hrithik Roshan and is being produced by Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra. It is the fourth installment in the Krrish superhero franchise after Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013). Krrish 4 will go on floors in early 2026.

As per reports, the multiple National Award-winning actress is charging the whopping amount of Rs 30 crore for SSMB29 and Krrish 4, making her the highest-paid actress in Indian cinema. "She was not willing to budge over her fee, and why should she? Why should only the men actors get double-digit salaries in our films?", a source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama about Priyanka's enormous fees for both the projects, which is more than some of the top actors across the Indian film industries.

Meanwhile, talking about her personal life, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with the American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in December 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

