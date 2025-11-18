India's highest-paid actress charges Rs 30 crore per film despite no release in 6 years; not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara

Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University founder Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui arrested in money laundering case
BOLLYWOOD
As per reports, Priyanka Chopra is charging Rs 30 crore for Varanasi, making her the highest-paid Indian actress. The SS Rajamouli directorial also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles.
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu rank among Indian film industry's highest-paid actresses. However, one heroine has surpassed them all. After a six-year break from Indian films since The Sky Is Pink in 2019, Priyanka Chopra is set for a major comeback with the highly anticipated Varanasi. The upcoming big budget entertainer will be directed by SS Rajamouli and also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles.
Mahesh Babu plays the protagonist Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumar will be seen as the antagonist Kumbha, and Priyanka will be seen as Mandakini in Varanasi, whose first look and official title were recently unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad last week. As per multiple reports, Priyanka is charging Rs 30 crore for the film and this has made her India's highest-paid actress.
SS Rajamouli, who has directed multiple blockbusters including the Baahubali franchise, Eega, and RRR, had unveiled Priyanka's first look from Varanasi on his social media accounts last week. In the same, the actress is seen in a mustard saree with a pistol in hand and balancing herself on a cliff edge. "The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI", he wrote.
On Tuesday, Priyanka herself took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Along with the photos, she wrote, "Working alongside these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is already such a privilege. On top of that we’re promoting our movie with the international media, almost a year ahead of its release! Seeing their reactions and the anticipation building is exciting to say the least. By God’s grace, we will live up to your expectations. Jai Shri Ram. #Varanasi."
Varanasi is described as "an original action-adventure epic following heroes on a series of perilous missions around the world." The SS Rajamouli directorial is slated to release in cinemas in 2027. Apart from Varanasi, Priyanka is also reportedly making her Bollywood comeback with Krrish 4, which will be headlined and helmed by Hrithik Roshan in his directorial debut. Though no official announcement regarding the same has been made yet.
