India's highest-paid actress was earning Rs 8 lakh even as struggler, fell in love with Kapoor family superstar at just 17, relationship ended after..., her name is..

BOLLYWOOD
Veteran Bollywood superstar Mumtaz, one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, was not only popular for working in some of the biggest hit films, but also garnered a lot of attention for her personal life, especially about her rumoured romance with the late Shammi Kapoor. The two fell in love during the filming of the 1968 film Brahmachari, and though their relationship was brief, it left a lasting impact on their lives.
Was Shammi Kapoor in love with Mumtaz?
Shammi Kapoor was a widower at the time when he fell in love with Mumtaz. In an old interview with Lehren Retro, Shammi Kapoor once said, "At that time, I was a widower and Mumtaz was a very beautiful thing in that movie. For a short while, we both had dreams, but then it turned into a nightmare. So, it’s fine. I am happy as I am today."
Shammi Kapoor was married to fellow actress Geeta Bali till her death in 1965 due to smallpox. He found love again in Neila Devi and married her in 1969.
Why didn't Mumtaz marry Shammi Kapoor?
Speaking about how she and Shammi Kapoor fell in love when she was just 17, Mumtaz once told Rediff, "He wanted me to give up my career when I was just 17. I don’t think anyone can give me the same amount of love that he showered on me. I never forgot him. Even today, when his name is mentioned, tears well up in my eyes. It was not a love affair; it was much more. We loved each other deeply."
Mumtaz revealed that Shammi Kapoor even proposed marriage to her, but as women in the Kapoor family were not allowed to work in films, she had to turn him down. "Unfortunately, womenfolk in the Kapoor family did not work during those days. He had to respect his family’s wishes, and I had to respect my career. I had a family to support. I was being paid Rs 8 lakh even as a struggler. I was the highest-paid actress of my time," she said.
Shammi Kapoor eventually married Neila Devi, while Mumtaz went on to marry businessman Mayur Madhvani.
