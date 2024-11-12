Allu Arjun has become India's highest paid actor with the whopping fees of Rs 300 crore for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Indian 2, many big budget Indian films have even failed to earn Rs 200 crore at the box office in 2024. And now, one person is charging Rs 300 crore for his upcoming movie and has become India's highest paid actor. The superstar being talked about is Allu Arjun, who is getting paid this whopping amount for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

As per recent reports in Track Tollywood, Allu Arjun is charging Rs 300 crore for the much-awaited Pushpa sequel. This has made him India's highest-paid actor, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay. Vijay is reportedly being paid Rs 275 crore for Thalapathy 69, the last film in his acting career before he moves into politics permanently.

Slated to release on December 5, Pushpa 2: The Rule also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles, who will be seen reprising their roles of Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat respectively. Sreeleela has replaced Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new item girl in the action drama film.

Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 earning more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide. Originally made in Telugu, the action drama was also dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages and was a pan-India blockbuster. The sequel will also be released in the same five languages.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari in pivotal roles. The film is expected to set the box office on fire with the opening day estimates of Rs 275 crore at the global box office.

READ | Amid linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur shares cryptic note: 'Our journey is...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.