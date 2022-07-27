Search icon
'India has Shah Rukh Khan': Restaurant in Spain drops unseen photo featuring Pathaan stars SRK, Deepika Padukone

The unseen photo from the sets of Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

Credit: dukerestaurant/Instagram

Pathaan starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles in one of the most anticipated films. The makers of the film earlier announced that John Abraham will also be a part of Pathaan.

Recently, the makers dropped the first look motion poster featuring Deepika on social media. As soon as the poster was released, fans got excited. Meanwhile, another unseen photo from the sets of Pathaan went viral on social media. It features Shah Rukh, and Deepika Padukone posing with fans in Spain.

The photo was shared by Spain’s Duke Restaurant & Catering on Instagram. Sharing the photo, the page wrote, “Big Night with a big visit from Bollywood legend Shahrukh Khan. Hollywood may have Brad Pitt but India has Shahrukh Khan. Śubhakāmanāvāṁ to you @iamsrk and thank you for your visit (Indian tricolour emoji) (folded hands emoji). #bollywood #incredibleindia #goodtimes.”

Take a look:

Director Siddharth feels Deepika is a true pan-India superstar and her presence in Pathaan makes the project supremely exciting. 

He says, "Deepika is a rare actor with a pan-Indian appeal like no other and having her in a film, looking the way she is, is a huge USP. We wanted to cast someone who has an appeal across gender and age and there is no bigger star in India today than Deepika Padukone. We can’t wait to unveil her character in the film when it releases only on the big screen on Jan 25th, 2023."

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's paring is one of the most successful ones till date, given their blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. They recently sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets of Pathaan took the internet by storm. The glamourous duo shot a hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and Deepika in her perfect bikini bod.

Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

 

 

