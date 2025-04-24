We are talking about the film Aan, a 1952 Indian adventure film produced and directed by Mehboob Khan. Aan starred Dilip Kumar, Nimmi, Nadira (in her debut role), and Premnath in lead roles and proved to be a superhit at the box office.

For years now, Bollywood has been continuously producing films for the entertainment of the audiences, with each film more superior to the other. Actors, actresses, directors, and producers have all changed over time, constantly competing to emerge on top. For the past few years, there has also been an increasing trend of releasing every film worldwide so that it could reach a wider audience and also help with the overall earnings at the box office. When a film is released worldwide, it's not only watched by the people living in India, but also abroad. Today, we will tell you about the first Indian film to have a worldwide release, which was subtitled in 17 languages and released in 28 countries.

We are talking about the film Aan, a 1952 Indian adventure film produced and directed by Mehboob Khan. Aan starred Dilip Kumar, Nimmi, Nadira (in her debut role), and Premnath in lead roles and proved to be a superhit at the box office.

Dilip Kumar's Aan was not only India's first Technicolor film, but it was also the most expensive Indian film at the time, later becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever, both domestically and overseas. Aan held this prestigious record for several years after its release.

Aan was released in 28 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and Japan. In South India, it was also dubbed and released in Tamil with the same title. This made Aan the first Indian film to have a worldwide release.

Made on a budget of Rs 35 lakhs, Aan went on to earn a whopping Rs 3.5 crore at the box office. Aan was the highest-grossing film in India at the time, and the first to net Rs 1.5 crore. This record was only surpassed after the release of Shree 420 (1955).

