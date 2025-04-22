Prem Nazir had such a prolific career that he, to this date, holds many Guinness World Records. Prem Nazir holds the Guinness World Record for starring opposite the same heroine (Sheela) in 130 films. He previously also held the record of playing the lead role in a whopping 720 films.

Whenever we talk about superstars, names like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna are the ones that come to mind first. However, today we will tell you about one of Malayalam cinema's definitive leading men, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. We are talking about none other than Prem Nazir, born Abdul Khader. Prem Nazir, often referred to as Nithyaharitha Nayakan (Evergreen Hero) was born to Akkode Shahul Hamid and Asuma Beevi in April 1926.

After completing his schooling at Thiruvananthapuram, Prem Nazir moved to Changanassery in Kerala and got admission to St. Berchmans College, or SB College. This is where Prem Nazir also made his debut as an actor and portrayed the character of 'Shylock' in the play, The Merchant of Venice. By the time he finished his studies, Prem Nazir had become a seasoned drama artist. Beginning his career as a stage actor, Prem Nazir finally made his film debut with the 1952 film Marumakal. He was credited as Abdul Khader in his first film.

On the sets of his second film, Visappinte Vill, poet and playwright Thikkurussi Sukumaran Nair suggested he change his name to Prem Nazir.

Prem Nazir then never looked back and went on to become a superstar with many notable films, including Murappennu (1965), Udhyogastha (1967), Iruttinte Athmavu (1967), Kallichellamma (1969), Virunnukari (1969), Nadhi (1969), C.I.D. Nazir (1971), Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971), Taxi Car (1972), Azhakulla Saleena (1973), Nellu (1974), Ariyappedatha Rahasyam (1981), Vida Parayum Munpe (1981), Padayottam (1982), and Dhwani (1988).

Prem Nazir had such a prolific career that he, to this date, holds many Guinness World Records. Prem Nazir holds the Guinness World Record for starring opposite the same heroine (Sheela) in 130 films. He previously also held the record of playing the lead role in a whopping 720 films. Two other records held by Prem Nazir are for acting opposite 80 heroines and for acting in lead roles in 30 films, which were released in a single year (1973 and 1977).

Prem Nazir, in his career of over 30 years, was a visionary, and when the time came to pass the mantle, he readily sidestepped too. By the beginning of the 1980s, Prem Nazir himself moved into supporting roles.

For the unversed, Prem Nazir was married to Habeeba Beevi, and they have one son and three daughters. In the late 1980s, he was admitted to the hospital due to a duodenal ulcer. During treatment, Prem Nazir, unfortunately, contracted measles and died in the early hours of January 16, 1989, aged 62. Prem Nazir was buried at Kattumurakkal Juma Masjid, Chirayinkizhil, with full state honours.

