BOLLYWOOD
Prem Nazir had such a prolific career that he, to this date, holds many Guinness World Records. Prem Nazir holds the Guinness World Record for starring opposite the same heroine (Sheela) in 130 films. He previously also held the record of playing the lead role in a whopping 720 films.
Whenever we talk about superstars, names like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna are the ones that come to mind first. However, today we will tell you about one of Malayalam cinema's definitive leading men, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. We are talking about none other than Prem Nazir, born Abdul Khader. Prem Nazir, often referred to as Nithyaharitha Nayakan (Evergreen Hero) was born to Akkode Shahul Hamid and Asuma Beevi in April 1926.
After completing his schooling at Thiruvananthapuram, Prem Nazir moved to Changanassery in Kerala and got admission to St. Berchmans College, or SB College. This is where Prem Nazir also made his debut as an actor and portrayed the character of 'Shylock' in the play, The Merchant of Venice. By the time he finished his studies, Prem Nazir had become a seasoned drama artist. Beginning his career as a stage actor, Prem Nazir finally made his film debut with the 1952 film Marumakal. He was credited as Abdul Khader in his first film.
On the sets of his second film, Visappinte Vill, poet and playwright Thikkurussi Sukumaran Nair suggested he change his name to Prem Nazir.
Prem Nazir then never looked back and went on to become a superstar with many notable films, including Murappennu (1965), Udhyogastha (1967), Iruttinte Athmavu (1967), Kallichellamma (1969), Virunnukari (1969), Nadhi (1969), C.I.D. Nazir (1971), Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971), Taxi Car (1972), Azhakulla Saleena (1973), Nellu (1974), Ariyappedatha Rahasyam (1981), Vida Parayum Munpe (1981), Padayottam (1982), and Dhwani (1988).
Prem Nazir had such a prolific career that he, to this date, holds many Guinness World Records. Prem Nazir holds the Guinness World Record for starring opposite the same heroine (Sheela) in 130 films. He previously also held the record of playing the lead role in a whopping 720 films. Two other records held by Prem Nazir are for acting opposite 80 heroines and for acting in lead roles in 30 films, which were released in a single year (1973 and 1977).
Prem Nazir, in his career of over 30 years, was a visionary, and when the time came to pass the mantle, he readily sidestepped too. By the beginning of the 1980s, Prem Nazir himself moved into supporting roles.
For the unversed, Prem Nazir was married to Habeeba Beevi, and they have one son and three daughters. In the late 1980s, he was admitted to the hospital due to a duodenal ulcer. During treatment, Prem Nazir, unfortunately, contracted measles and died in the early hours of January 16, 1989, aged 62. Prem Nazir was buried at Kattumurakkal Juma Masjid, Chirayinkizhil, with full state honours.
READ | Amitabh Bachchan worked for free in his career best film, movie released in 1978, was declared flop in first week, then became superhit, made for Rs 70 lakh, it earned Rs..
Bad news for Harsha Bhogle as he gets banned from this iconic venue due to...
Is your Rs 500 note real? Home ministry issues guidelines to check for fake currency, here's how to check
Neeraj Chopra invites Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem to India for first-ever..., event to take place at...
South superstar Mahesh Babu summoned by ED in money laundering case to probe into ventures that he...
Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore company, had rejected Ratan Tata's offer, her father is..., her business is...
IPL 2025: KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane loses his cool, blames openers after losing to Gujarat Titans, says 'You expect …'
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday's debut film finally gets a release date, to hit theatres on this date
India's first superstar worked in over 700 films, gave more hits than Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna combined, became only actor to star in 130 films with same heroine, he is..
Big jolt to employees of this company as it ends ‘work from home’ facility due to..., not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Google, Wipro, Ratan Tata's TCS, name is...
Viral video: Rekha Bhardwaj stops live concert, gets annoyed after organisers set off fireworks, says 'ye bhaut galat...'
Bad news for millions of Indian mobile phone users as Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal plan to...
Varun Dhawan celebrates John Cena's historic 17th WWE World Championship, recreates his iconic hand mocking gesture; watch
India's most expensive residential society is located in this city, each flat is worth over Rs 100 crore, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Rishi Parti own flat here, it is...
Saif Ali Khan buys luxurious house in Qatar 3 months after knife attack due to this reason, says 'there are a few things...'
Viral video: Aishwarya Rai grooves to Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song Pardesiya
What is Patwa Toli? 40 students from this 'IIT village' clear JEE Main 2025, it happened due to..., is located in...
Amitabh Bachchan worked for free in his career best film, movie released in 1978, was declared flop in first week, then became superhit, made for Rs 70 lakh, it earned Rs..
Narayana Murthy's Infosys fires 240 trainees for this reason, but now offering them one month of pay, ticket fare and...
Kamal Haasan slammed for his 'disgusting' banana joke on Trisha Krishnan: 'She likes putting it in her mouth'
US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and kids to stay at India's most expensive hotel in Jaipur, presidential suite for one night costs Rs...
Dubai's Burj Khalifa has 244 meter long 'spire' on top, it has a hidden significance, know all about it
IRCTC Tatkal ticket booking: How to quickly book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC, know timings, charges and availability before you book
Charu Asopa hits back at Rajeev Sen after he accuses her of secretly chatting with his best friend: 'Jab range haath...'
Meet man who defeated Elon Musk to build world's largest..., Warren Buffett invested in his business, his net worth is...
Vipul Amrutlal Shah says Bollywood has 'stopped making movies for Bharat' amid its box office struggles: 'The obsession with...'
Viral Video: Street musician, calls himself ‘Georgian Raj Kapoor’, plays accordion on THIS Raj Kapoor’s song, wins hearts online
Bad news for Rajasthan Royals in middle of IPL 2025 as this star batter..., his name is...
Why saying words like 'Thank you', 'Please' to ChatGPT costs OpenAI millions? CEO Sam Altman explains
Earth Day 2025: Call for renewable energy, know theme, significance, history and wishes
Samay Raina lands in legal trouble again, Supreme Court reprimands India's Got Latent host for his remarks on disabled people: 'We are really disturbed by...'
Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film sees 60% drop on first Monday, earns just Rs...
IIT Guwahati launches new 4-year progam for THIS course, application process to begin from...check details here
'Internship in marketing (NOT sales)': Meet Zomato delivery agent who turned food order into job pitch, request goes viral
Do you know PM Modi had a special gift for JD Vance's children?
Delhi ready against heatwaves, govt to deploy warning system, cool roof technology, under Delhi Heat Action Plan
Abhinav Shukla takes a jibe at Asim Riaz after his fight with Rubina Dilaik: 'If pushing around breaking set property is...'
THIS village is India’s ‘Bouncer Factory’, every house produces more than one bouncer, known for its wrestling tradition, located in...
Saudi Arab’s Haj committee raised India’s quota, number of Indian that can now go are..., know how to register
US VP JD Vance arrives at PM Modi's official residence, set to begin bilateral talks
Is Pakistan committing 'daily' and 'systematic' crimes in Balochistan?
THIS village in Rajasthan turned from female infanticide to celebrating girl child, it was due to this man’s vision
Why there will be no India-US deal during JD Vance's visit? What is Donald Trump's main intention?
KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Highlights: Gujarat Titans remain table toppers, beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs in Eden Gardens
Full emergency declared at Delhi airport for Saudia flight SV 758, all passengers safe
Jaat box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, earns Rs...
Meet richest Indian CEO who left Infosys to lead Cognizant, got 14% salary hike in FY24, earns Rs 68 crore year, but still didn’t hit Rs 133 crore target due to...
Supreme Court says probe in relation to Ranveer Allahbadia complete, plea for return of his passport to be heard on...
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 to be out soon: Where, how to check CSE results
US VP JD Vance hails Akshardham temple for its warm hospitality, kindness: 'Our kids loved it'
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's Rs 1000000000 ancestral home, open to public for just Rs 2, now as memorial of...
The beautiful love story of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, Gia Goyal: 'A friend had told me...'
Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025: A new beginning!
Meet JEE Mains 2025 topper who scored 100 percentile, studied for 12-14 hours, deactivated social media, she is…
Bad News for Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan as they get removed from...
Meet MS Dhoni’s elder sister Jayanti, married to CSK star's best friend, works as teacher, her husband is...
Randeep Hooda meets PM Narendra Modi with mother, sister; calls it 'a proud family moment': 'His pat on the back is...'
PVR INOX Joins Hands with PrashantAdvait Foundation to bring LIVE Sessions with Acharya Prashant — Series Begins at Aura Mall, Bhopal
Meet woman, wife of world's third richest man, their combined net worth is Rs 14.9 lakh crore, she inspired Roman-style statue in...
JD Vance’s India Visit: Navigating trade, tariffs, and global tensions
Jacqueline Fernandez visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk on Easter, see viral photos
The Future of AI Voicebots: Multilingual support and emotion detection
THIS Mughal emperor drank only Gangajal, other emperors too preferred it due to...
Wife, daughter of former Karnataka DGP detained after his murder: 'I have killed the monster'
Suswagatam Khushamadeed teaser: Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif promise a moving interfaith love story; film to release on...
Land record portals in India : AnyRoR, Patta Chitta, and Bhumi online
Quotex: Popular Trading Platform in India
Rohit Shetty reveals if his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan changed after Dilwale box office failure: 'Humare beech...'
Good news for Kavya Maran as 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad stars get rewarded with..., players to get Rs...
Inside Secret Conclave: How will next Pope be chosen? Why do people keep eye on smoke coming out of Sistine Chapel?
Saif Ali Khan compares this star kid with Shah Rukh Khan; it's not Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday
Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt's hairstylist debunks common beliefs about hair spa, says 'it can help, but only...'
This country has world's largest petrol pump, can fill 120 cars at a time, it is located in..., not Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan
Pope Francis dies at 88: Was he lenient towards sex offenders? He rejected ordination of women as priests because...
Parineeti Chopra has this response to viral 'jiju' moment with Raghav Chadha at IPL match
JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and kids to stay at these hotels during Delhi and Jaipur visit, cost for one night's stay is Rs..., are famous for...
Bad news for students from these Indian states as Australia imposes visa restrictions due to...
Meet actor who started working at 13, earned only Rs 35 a month, struggled with hunger, then gave blockbusters, became star; now lives in village
Pope Francis passes away at 88 after prolonged illness, announces Vatican
US Vice President JD Vance visits Delhi's Akshardham Temple with wife Usha Vance and kids, watch here
Nishikant Dubey: From ATC trespass to allegations against judiciary, does BJP Godda MP enjoy controversies?
This actor becomes first Indian star to feature at WWE WrestleMania
BCCI Central Contract List 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan make comeback, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma upgraded to this category, big promotion for Rishabh Pant
Samantha Ruth Prabhu likes post about 'why men leave sick partners' after divorce with Naga Chaitanya
Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji's return as daredevil cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy, finally gets release date, it is...
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, scored 300/300 in JEE Mains 2025, father is civil service officer, mother took 3 year break for him due to..., he is...
Twilight star Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer in intimate Easter wedding in LA
Meet Usha Vance, Indian-origin wife of US Vice President JD Vance, they met at..., Usha's parents are from...
Meet woman who lives in one of Mumbai's most expensive homes, her 20-bedroom mansion is worth Rs..., father is...
Mukesh Ambani to setup new Campa Cola bottling plant in..., to invest Rs...
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni reveals what's next for CSK if playoff chances slip away, says 'not to get too emotional'
How much does Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani spend on Vantara annually? The amount is...
TMKOC’s Asit Modi talks about Gurucharan Singh’s financial struggles: 'What will I do harboring a...'
Mumbai to Goa in 6 hours as this highway will cut travel time between these two cities, project set to be competed by...
Gaurav Khanna says he 'won't call' Rupali Ganguly his friend, recalls having ‘altercations’ on Anupamaa set
Women of this tribe bath only once in their life, but their bodies remain clean due to...they live in...
Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar-starrer sees 30% jump, collects Rs...
Meet Indian-origin man who went to IIT, MIT, now appointed CTO and AI Chief of this company, not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Reliance Industries, HCL, Tata Group, Wipro, it is...
BSNL to give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel, launches home delivery of SIM cards using...
Viral video: Urvashi Rautela calls Aishwarya Rai 'original gangster', says 'she is the real...'
Meet man, Harvard graduate, who is married to this Bollywood actress, heads nearly Rs 60000 crore company, his net worth is Rs...