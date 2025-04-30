BOLLYWOOD
At the peak of her career, such was Gauhar Jaan's popularity, that she travelled by her separate train for performances. Gauhar Jaan famously wore gold and silver jewelry and was notoriously known for never repeating any of her ornaments which is why she was given such security.
Over the years, the world of music and singing has majorly evolved with superstar singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, and Neha Kakkar, among others, charging crores of rupees to lend their voices to actors in films. However, some 100 years ago, there was one singer who became such a superstar that it's hard to match her stardom even today. We are talking about none other than Gauhar Jaan, who was born Eleen Angelina Yeoward on June 26, 1873.
Gauhar Jaan was born in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, to Robert William Yeoward and Adeline Victoria Hemmings. The couple, who got married in 1872, separated in 1879 after Gauhar Jaan's birth. After her parents' separation, Gauhar Jaan, along with her mother, moved to Banaras in 1881 with a Muslim nobleman. Adeline Victoria Hemmings soon converted to Islam, changing her daughter's name to 'Gauhar Jaan' and hers to 'Malka Jaan'.
Gauhar Jaan's mother, Malka Jaan, then started performing in the court of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah.
Gauhar Jaan soon rose to the heights of stardom, becoming one of the first performers to record music on 78 rpm records in India. She became famous as "the Gramophone girl" and "the first recording superstar of India".
Gauhar Jaan sang over 600 songs in more than ten languages between 1902 and 1920, greatly popularising Hindustani classical music during that period of time. Media reports state that when gold prices were Rs 20/gram, Gauhar Jaan charged Rs 3000 for a song recording. If we adjust it with today's inflation, the amount will come to around Rs 1 crore per song.
Gauhar Jaan was also the first crorepati singer of India with her first performance in 1887 in Darbhanga Raj, which is now in Bihar. Gauhar Jaan started performing in Calcutta in 1896 and gained tremendous popularity.
Gauhar Jaan, in her lifetime, enjoyed major professional success; however, despite this, she struggled in her personal life. She was also a victim of sexual assault when she was only 13.
Gauhar Jaan's childhood was far from easy, as she spent it in a brothel. In her later life, she was also backstabbed by her relatives.
Gauhar Jaan died in January 1930. Reports state that Gauhar Jaan, who once charged Rs 1 crore for one song, died in massive poverty. Her relatives cheated on her and spent all her money, causing her to request that people arrange basic necessities like food for her.
India's first singer to charge Rs 1 crore grew up in a brothel, became a superstar musical genius, never even repeated her ornaments, still died in poverty because..
