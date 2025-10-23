India's first Rs 100 crore film was made in just Rs 2 crore, had no Khan, Kapoor or Bachchan; earned more than RRR, Jawan, PK, Animal, Pathaan in...

Disco Dancer earned Rs 6.4 crore gross in 1982. Upon its release in the Soviet Union in 1984, the Mithun Chakraborty film played to packed theatres for weeks. It grossed 60 million Soviet rubles (Rs 94.28 crore) there, taking the global earnings to just above Rs 100 crore.

Starring Aamir Khan, Asin, Pradeep Rawat, and Jiah Khan, and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the 2008 action thriller Ghajini shattered box office records upon release. It became the first Indian film to cross Rs 100 crore in net domestic collections, giving rise to the famed 100-crore club. However, the first Indian film to surpass the Rs 100-crore mark in worldwide box office collections had achieved that feat more than four decades earlier. That film, the 1982 dance-action phenomenon Disco Dancer, was a sleeper hit in India and went on to become a massive blockbuster in the Soviet Union.

Disco Dancer cast and director

Headlined by Mithun Chakraborty, Disco Dancer featured Satyajit Yashpal, popularly known as Kim, as the leading lady, with Om Puri, Om Shivpuri, Gita Siddharth, and Karan Razdan in supporting roles, while superstar Rajesh Khanna made a special appearance. The film was written by renowned Urdu and Hindi poet Rahi Masoom Raza and produced and directed by Babbar Subhash.

Disco Dancer became a blockbuster in Soviet Union

Made on a modest budget of just Rs 2 crore, Disco Dancer went on to earn Rs 6.4 crore gross in India. Upon its release in the Soviet Union in 1984, the film became a cultural phenomenon, playing to packed theatres for weeks. It grossed 60 million Soviet rubles ( equivalent to Rs 94.28 crore) in the USSR alone. With a worldwide gross of Rs 100.82 crore, Disco Dancer became the first Indian film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark globally.

How Disco Dancer beat RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, and PK

In terms of dollars, the Mithun Chakraborty film earned $59 million in the overseas markets, surpassing the overseas earnings of modern blockbusters such as SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR ($53 million), Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan ($49 million), Atlee-directed Jawan ($46 million), Aamir Khan's PK ($46 million), and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal ($32 million). (Note: The dollar figures are not adjusted for inflation.)

Disco Dancer soundtrack led to its success

One of the key factors behind Disco Dancer's phenomenal global success was its electrifying soundtrack composed by Bappi Lahiri. Its music became a cultural milestone, with chart-topping tracks like I Am a Disco Dancer, Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja, Koi Yahan Nache Nache, and Yaad Aa Raha Hai achieving iconic status. Even after many years, these songs still captivate listeners and hold a lasting place in India’s pop culture and disco legacy.

READ | India's biggest flop was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan; took 9 years to make, couldn't even recover half of its budget, earned just Rs...