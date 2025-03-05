Mumtaz Shanti was born in 1926 and made her debut with the Punjabi film Sohni Kumharan in 1937. Her career peaked after Kismet became the biggest hit of her career. Kismet, also starring Ashok Kumar, broke all previous records at the box office.

To this date, Sholay is considered to be one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. The Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan starrer created history after its release as it ran in theatres for 5 years. However, many people are unaware that before Sholay, there was another film made in the 1940s that held this record. This film starred a superstar actress known to be India's first jubilee girl. We are talking about none other than Mumtaz Shanti, an actress in pre-partition Indian cinema, who worked in some memorable films in the 1940s and also the early 1950s. Mumtaz Shanti then moved to Pakistan after the partition of India and retired from her entertainment career.

Mumtaz Shanti started her career in the Punjabi film industry and became a superstar with her second film. She then ventured into Bollywood and ruled the industry before leaving the country forever. Mumtaz Shanti was known as "The Jubilee Girl" for her exceptional work in films like Basant (1942) and Kismet (1943), Mangti (1942), Badalti Duniya (1943), Ghar Ki Izzat (1948) opposite Dilip Kumar, and Aahuti (1950).

Mumtaz Shanti was born in 1926 and made her debut with the Punjabi film Sohni Kumharan in 1937. Her career peaked after Kismet became the biggest hit of her career. Kismet, also starring Ashok Kumar, broke all previous records at the box office. It ran for three years at Kolkata’s Roxy cinema, a record that was then broken 32 years later by Sholay.

Mumtaz Shanti married Wali Sahab, a film director and writer in pre-partition Bollywood. After partition, they both moved to Pakistan in the early 1950s, after which Mumtaz Shanti retired from films.

Mumtaz Shanti died in Pakistan on October 19, 1989.

READ | Meet actress who was born in Australia, both parents are IIT alumni, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, star of The Office, she is..