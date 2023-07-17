Headlines

Meet Anand Piramal's lesser known uncle who runs India's biggest luggage, handbag brand worth Rs 6368 crore

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

India’s first crorepati actress, lived near brothel, got Rs 5 for 1st film, became highest paid actress, met tragic end

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Anand Piramal's lesser known uncle who runs India's biggest luggage, handbag brand worth Rs 6368 crore

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

India’s first crorepati actress, lived near brothel, got Rs 5 for 1st film, became highest paid actress, met tragic end

Benefits of eating mangoes

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Odisha Train Accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Odisha train crash site, orders high-level probe

PM Modi lands in Egypt, in special honour Egyptian PM welcomes him at the airport

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: 5 big points to know before rushing to the bank

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India’s first crorepati actress, lived near brothel, got Rs 5 for 1st film, became highest paid actress, met tragic end

Kanan Devi acted in a few films from 1928–31, and during this time she also recorded a few songs with music composer Hiren Bose, lyricist Dhiren Das and poet Kazi Nazrul Islam

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kanan Devi, who was one of the first singer and actress of Hindi cinema, died 30 years ago. Kanan Devi used to charge Rs 5 lakh for a film and Rs 1 lakh for a song. The amount of significant because in those days films the whole budget of the films used to be around Rs 15000-20000. If we adjust the money which she charged to today’s time, then we can say that Kanan Devi was first ‘crorepati’ actress of India. Kanan Devi was born April 22, 1916 in a poor family in Howrah, West Bengal. Not much is known about her Kanan Devi’s real parents. According to her biography, Kanan Devi was brought up a couple named Ratan Chandra Das and Rajobala, so she started considering them as her parents. Ratan Chandra treated Kanan Devi as his daughter and trained her in music, but he died after few years.

Ratan Chandra was the sole earning member of the family and his death created a lot of financial troubles for the family. Soon the family started facing tough times even to arrange for meals and Kanan Devi and her mother Rajobala were evicted from the rented house. Rajobala started working with Kanan in the homes of the rich people of Kolkata to make two ends meet. Kanan became a maid at a very young age. Taking pity on the condition of Kanan Devi and her mother, a relative brought them home, but instead of keeping them like family, those relatives used to make them work for hours and misbehaved with them. Kanan Devi could not tolerate their misbehavior and she decided that she will not live in anyone's house anymore. Kanan Devi was just 7 at that time.

After leaving relatives' house, Kanan and Rajobala returned to Howrah and they started living near a brothel. Taking pity on the financial condition of Kanan Devi and her mother, a family friend Tulsi Banerjee (stage artist), whom Kanan used to call Kaka Babu, introduced 10-year-old Kanan to Madan Theater and Jyoti Theater. Kanan was a very beautiful and sharp minded girl from an early age.

Madan Movie Studio got impressed with Kanan Devi’s beauty and signed her in Jaidev film for a salary of Rs 5 per month. Kanan Devi got a small role in the film. Kanan acted in a few films from 1928–31, and during this time she also recorded a few songs with music composer Hiren Bose, lyricist Dhiren Das and poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. Kanan Devi worked in many excellent films like Shankaracharya, Rishir Prem, Jorebarat, Vishnu Maya, Prahlad. Kanan Devi played the male lead in the film Vishnu Maya and Prahlad. Kanan was named Kanan Bala at Manmayi Girls' School and then she changed her name to Kanan Devi. At the age of 21, Kanan Devi had become famous for her beauty and excellent performance.

Kanan Devi had become a superstar while working with Radha Film Company. She was the highest paid actress of her time. When the budget of the film used to be Rs 15000-20000, Kanan used to charge Rs 1 lakh for a song and Rs 5 lakh for a film. Kanan Devi worked in a total of 57 films, and she sung around 40 songs. She was the first woman in the film world, who was called ‘Madam’ in the male dominated industry. In Hindi cinema, Kanan Devi also worked with veteran actors KL Sehgal, Pankaj Malik, Prathamesh Barua, Pahari Sanyal, Chhabi Biswas, and Ashok Kumar. Kanan Devi got married to Ashok Maitra in December 1940. He was the son of the Brahmo Samaj educationist Heramba Chandra Maitra. The marriage did not go down well with the then conservative society. The marriage did not last long and Kanan Devi filed for divorce in 1945.

In 1949, Kanan Devi married Haridas Bhattacharjee, who was then ADC to the Governor of Bengal. Haridas later turned director but he was always known as Kanan Devi’s husband and this later became the bone of contention between the couple. Haridas walked out of Kanan’s home on April 4, 1987 but he did not divorce her. Kanan Devi died on July 17, 1992 at the age of 76 but Haridas did not attend her funeral.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: Why ISRO scientists want to explore Moon's South Pole?

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE