BOLLYWOOD

India's most popular romantic song is 53 years old, was inspired by matchstick, wrote on stormy night, have you heard this melody? It is..

Rajesh Khanna's fans can't get over his performance in Amar Prem, which was backed by a strong script and memorable melodies. Do you know the inspiration behind a song in this film? You'll be amazed to know about it.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 05:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rajesh Khanna in Amar Prem

A skilled artiste can get inspiration from anywhere at any time. The reason why we still hear songs from the golden eras of Bollywood (1950s, 1960s, and 1970s) is that the talents put extra effort into creating the melody. The music directors, lyricists, singers, and filmmakers would be on the same page before a song is finalised. They would spend days, months, and sometimes, even years, perfecting the track or using it in the correct film. Today, we will talk about India's most popular romantic song, penned by Anand Bakshi, which was inspired by an extinguishing matchstick. This song is still heard by many music lovers, and this is much more painful than Saiyaara. 

India's most romantic track is...

In 1972, Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore came up with the iconic romantic drama Amar Prem. Directed by Shakti Samanta, the film revolved around an unhappy wealthy businessman, Anand Babu (Rajesh Khanna) deep, unconditional bond with a prostitute, Pushpa (Sharmila Tagore). Amar Prem became a box office classic, thanks to the powerful performances of Rajesh and Sharmila, hard-hitting dialogue, along with the soulful music by RD Burman aka Pancham Da and impactful Kishore Kumar's vocals. The movie's album was a chartbuster, and a couple of melodies are still heard by the listeners. Among them is Chingari Koi Bhadke. You won't believe how Anand Bakshi got inspired for this song. 

When Shakti Samanta met Anand Bakshi at a party

Shakti Samanta and Anand Bakshi were a hit pair. Anand's songs in Shakti's films were considered a deadly combo. One fine day, Shakti attended a party where he met Anand. While enjoying the evening, Shakti asked Anand to write an emotional song for his film Amar Prem. The director also explained the situation in that scene and gave a gist of the film.

Enjoy the melody

How did Anand Bakshi get his lines? 

Shakti and Anand partied till late at night, and when Shakti was leaving for his home, he decided to go with Anand in his car. As per the reports, after the bash, Anand and Shakti got stuck in heavy rain, storm and strong winds. Amid such heavy weather, Anand Bakshi tried to smoke a cigarette. Whenever he used to light a matchstick, it would extinguish due to the heavy winds. He tried several times and finished half the matchbox. While doing this, Bakshi got inspiration for the song. He asked Shakti Samanta, who was sitting in the car, to give him paper and a pen.

This heavy rain and the extinguishing of the matchstick had done their job. Anand penned the lines 'Chingari Koi Bhadke To Sawan Use Bujhaaye, Sawan Jo Aagn Laaye To Usse Kaun Bujhaaye'. And that's how Anand cracked the perfect lyrics for Shakti's film. With the support of Pancham Da's music, Kishore Da's effective voice, and Rajesh-Sharmila's pairing, the song became one of the most painful romantic songs of the time. The song is still loved by many, and it's also popular on social media. 

