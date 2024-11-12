Tezaab, released in November 1988, was a major commercial success at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Running in theatres for over 50 weeks, it achieved Golden Jubilee status.

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's film Tezaab recently completed 36 years of its release. Anil Kapoor celebrated the milestone by sharing a special video showing senior citizens dancing to the iconic song 'Ek Do Teen' which is still popular among the masses. Tezaab, directed by N Chandra, featured Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The romantic action drama made Madhuri Dixit a superstar after 10 flop films. The film was the actress' first big break and made her an overnight star.

In Tezaab, Anil Kapoor played the role of Mahesh Deshmukh, aka Munna, a man who, after leaving the navy, becomes a goon in order to seek revenge on the gang that killed his parents. The film also features a love story between Munna and Madhuri Dixit's character as he fights to rescue her from the clutches of the same gang.

Tezaab, released in November 1988, was a major commercial success at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Running in theatres for over 50 weeks, it achieved Golden Jubilee status. The film marked N Chandra’s third consecutive success after the hits Ankush, and Pratighaat. Tezaab earned a whopping Rs 16 crore at the box office in 1988.

Tezaab was remade in Telugu as Two Town Rowdy, with Daggubati Venkatesh, and in Tamil as Rojavai Killathe, with Arjun. The core storyline is loosely based on the 1984 film Streets of Fire.

Interestingly, Madhuri Dixit's iconic song 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab also had a male version featuring Anil Kapoor. Reports state that after Madhuri Dixit's song became such a rage, a male version of the song was also shot featuring Anil Kapoor at the Mannat Bungalow in Bandra, long before it became Shah Rukh Khan's home.

READ | Meet two brothers, one is star with Rs 70 crore net worth, other is 506% richer with over 10 flop films, net worth is..