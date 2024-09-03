India's biggest hit film, bigger than Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali, RRR, Dangal, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned..

Twitter
We are talking about Ramesh Sippy's all-time blockbuster film 'Sholay', which was released in 1975. This film is the biggest hit of Indian cinema to date, starring actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Sanjeev Kumar in lead roles.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 07:19 AM IST

In recent years, South films have rocked the box office and left Bollywood behind. This is why the discussion of South vs Bollywood has also started, but this was not always the case. Earlier Bollywood films became such big hits that their tickets were sold in lakhs. Today, we will tell you about one such film, whose budget and earnings will blow your mind. This is not a South film, but a Bollywood Hindi film, and no one has been able to break its record. This film is also the most-watched film to date. 

For a long time, Bollywood films, except for a few, have been facing continuous failure at the box office. But today, we are going to tell you about one such film, which has made a record in its name, which no film has been able to break to date. Many stars were seen together in this film and compared to this era, it was made in the lowest budget, which broke records of earnings. 

This film also holds a record of being the most-watched Indian film to date. We are talking about Ramesh Sippy's all-time blockbuster film 'Sholay', which was released in 1975. This film is the biggest hit of Indian cinema to date, starring actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Sanjeev Kumar in lead roles. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, this film has won the title of the highest-grossing Indian film since its release.

Not only this, this record of the film remained intact for almost a decade. According to IMDb, 'Sholay' has been re-released not once but many times, and the film has repeatedly attracted 15-18 crore viewers to the theatres in India. This film was a blockbuster abroad as well, especially in Soviet Russia where 4.8 crore tickets were sold in the initial phase and 6 crore tickets in total. This film was made on a budget of just Rs 3 crore in that era. 

It is said that 25 crore tickets of this film, released 48 years ago, were sold out instantly. At that time, the price of a ticket was just 2 rupees. This film is the biggest hit of Hindi cinema to date, which created a stir in foreign cinemas. This film, released in 1975, did a business of Rs 35 crore worldwide. According to today's inflation, this figure is equivalent to about Rs 2800 crore, which is much more than any Indian film except 'Mughal-e-Azam'.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, this film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Sanjeev Kumar, apart from veteran actors like Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, and Asrani. Recently on August 31, 2024, this blockbuster and cult classic film written by Salim Javed was released once again at Regal Cinema in Mumbai. Only one show of the film was kept in the theater which was at 5:30 pm, which was enjoyed by a large number of people and they watched the film in the theater. 

