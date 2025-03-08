We are talking about Ramesh Sippy's superhit film Sholay, which was released in 1975, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Sanjeev Kumar in lead roles. Sholay held the title of the highest-grossing Indian film since its release.

In the past few years, South films have dominated the box office, leaving many Bollywood films behind in its wake. While Bollywood has managed to catch up with its recent releases like Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2, and Gadar 2, the discussion of South vs Bollywood is at an all-time high. However, today we will tell you about a time when Bollywood films became such big hits that their tickets were sold in lakhs. There was one such Bollywood film, whose budget and earnings are difficult to surpass even today. This is not a South film, but a Bollywood Hindi film whose records are unbroken to date. This film is also the most-watched film to date.

Today, we will tell you about one such film that made such a record in its name, which no film has been able to break to date. Many stars were seen together in this film and compared to now, it was made on the lowest budget, which broke records of earnings.

We are talking about Ramesh Sippy's superhit film Sholay, which was released in 1975, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Sanjeev Kumar in lead roles. Sholay held the title of the highest-grossing Indian film since its release and held it for almost a decade.

As per IMDb, Sholay has been re-released many times over the years and has continually attracted 15-18 crore viewers in Indian theatres. The film also did great business worldwide, especially in Soviet Russia where 4.8 crore tickets were sold initially and 6 crore tickets in total. Interestingly, Sholay was made on a budget of just Rs 3 crore in that era.

Reports state that 25 crore tickets of Sholay were sold out instantly after its release. The ticket price, at the time, was only Rs 2. Sholay, released in 1975, did a business of Rs 35 crore worldwide. According to today's inflation, this figure is equivalent to about Rs 2800 crore, which is much more than any Indian film except Mughal-e-Azam.

Recently, in August 2024, this blockbuster and cult classic film written by Salim Javed was re-released at Regal Cinema in Mumbai. Only one show of the film was kept in the theater, which was at 5:30 pm.

