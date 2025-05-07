Qurbani was released in June 1980 and was declared a blockbuster. It was the highest-grossing film of 1980. Qurbani earned Rs 25.8 crore worldwide and was remade in Turkish as Çare Sende Allah'ım, and in Tamil as Viduthalai in 1986 by producer K Balaji. The film had Rajinikanth in Feroz Khan's role.

Over the years, many actors have tried to leave a mark in the film industry for their personality and swagger, but no one has been a match for Bollywood's original cowboy, Feroz Khan, who not only lived a king-size life but also applied the same principle when it came to making films. Many of Feroz Khan's films took inspiration from Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood’s Wild West movies. To make a film successful and add value to it, Feroz Khan never shied away from making many sacrifices. One such sacrifice came after Feroz Khan, for one of his superhit action films, had a Mercedes car destroyed.

In 1980, while making the film Qurbani, Feroz Khan decimated a Mercedes car for an action scene, in an era where more than half of the Indian population had not even seen one. The film, directed by Feroz Khan, starred him alongside Vinod Khanna, and Zeenat Aman. Qurbani was a lavishly made movie, with a budget of Rs 2.5 crores.

In one of the scenes from the film, the character played by Feroz Khan witnesses the character played by Amrish Puri manhandling a beggar. In response, Feroz Khan takes the rich man's Mercedes for a spin, ultimately crashing and destroying it. For this scene to be poignant, it is said that Feroz Khan bought a Mercedes only to destroy it. This act was considered madness by many at the time because Mercedes was considered a huge luxury. There were only 8 Mercedes cars in the country at that time. However, Feroz Khan was so dedicated to his vision that he still did the unthinkable.

Feroz Khan's sacrifice of his Mercedes did not go the waste ultimately as even the scrap of the car was considered very expensive. Feroz Khan gave away the destroyed Mercedes to one of the cameramen from Quarbani since he needed money for his daughter’s wedding.

Qurbani was released in June 1980 and was declared a blockbuster. It was the highest-grossing film of 1980. Qurbani earned Rs 25.8 crore worldwide and was remade in Turkish as Çare Sende Allah'ım, and in Tamil as Viduthalai in 1986 by producer K Balaji. The film had Rajinikanth in Feroz Khan's role and Dr Vishnuvardhan in Vinod Khanna's role.

