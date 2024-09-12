This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

Headlined by Aamir Khan, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed sports drama Dangal is India's biggest hit in China and also the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

From Salman Khan and Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, there have been many Indian films that are among the highest-grossing Indian films in the overseas markets. The movie that sits atop this list is Aamir Khan and Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal, which is also the highest-grossing Indian film in China.

The 2016 biographical sports drama featured Khan as the amateur wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become top female wrestlers in the world. While Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim portrayed the adult and younger versions of Geeta, the adult and young versions of Babita are played by Sanya Malhotra and Suhani Bhatnagar. Dangal marked the debut of Zaira, Sanya, and Suhani.

After its initial release in India in December 2016, the Aamir Khan-starrer hit the theatres in China in May 2017. The sports drama ran for over 60 days and and grossed Rs 1305.29 crore in the neighbouring nation, taking its overseas collection to Rs 1535.30 crore. Dangal, which is also among the 20 highest-grossing foreign films in China, had earned Rs 387.38 crore net and Rs 535 crore gross in India.

Made in Rs 70 crore, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial was a mammoth global success with its total worldwide collection of Rs 2070.30 crore. Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The second and third spots in the list are occupied by SS Rajamouli's films - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788 crore) and RRR (Rs 1230 crore). All the box office collections are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Zaira Wasim, who quit acting in 2019 to concentrate on her religious beliefs, won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Dangal. Suhani Bhatnagar died earlier this year in February at just the age of 19 due to medical complications.

READ | Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.