Many times, big miracles are not possible by spending a big budget on films. Something similar can be said about the pan-India film Shanti Kranti, which was released in 1991. Shanti Kranti was the most expensive Indian film of that time, whose budget was about Rs 10 crore. This pan-India film was made in four languages: ​​Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. It featured the country's three big superstars, Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. Kannada actor and filmmaker V Ravichandran wrote, directed, and also produced it. Ravichandran played the lead role in the Kannada version, Nagarjuna in Telugu, and Rajinikanth in Tamil and Hindi. Juhi Chawla, Khushboo, and Anant Nag were in other prominent roles.

Shanti Kranti was made on a grand scale. Ravichandran spent all his life's savings on it. He rented 50 acres of vacant land for the climax and spent heavily on large sets. The shooting of the film began in 1988 and took two years to complete.

At that time, Shanti Kranti became the most expensive film by breaking the record of Ajooba's budget of Rs 8 crore. But after its release in September 1991, it flopped badly at the box office. Despite three big stars, the film did not get a good opening in any language. Its total collection was only Rs 8 crore, which could not even recover its budget.

Ravichandran became bankrupt after this film. But despite many ups and downs, he continued with cinema, and even today, he is seen doing character roles very well.

