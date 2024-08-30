India's biggest flop film, superstar cried after box office disaster, made on budget of Rs 300 crore, earned just Rs..

Akshay Kumar played the titular role in 'Samrat Prithviraj'. The film was made on a huge budget but after its release, 'Samrat Prithviraj' could not even recover its cost at the box office.

Akshay Kumar is a Bollywood superstar who has worked in many blockbuster films since the beginning of his career. However, for the past few years, Akshay Kumar's films have stopped creating the same impact that they used to. In 2022, Akshay Kumar worked on a film that was made on a huge budget but it could not even recover its cost at the box office. When the film proved to be a disaster, Akshay Kumar was so heartbroken that he cried.

We are talking about the film 'Samrat Prithviraj' which was released in the year 2022 and proved to be a huge flop at the box office. Akshay Kumar was heartbroken due to the box office failure.

Akshay Kumar played the titular role in 'Samrat Prithviraj'. The film was made on a huge budget but after its release, 'Samrat Prithviraj' could not even recover its cost at the box office.

Not only filmmakers, but Akshay Kumar also had high expectations from 'Samrat Prithviraj'. The superstar thought that the film would turn his luck around, however, 'Samrat Prithviraj' spoiled everyone's expectations in terms of box office collection.

As per a report in Box Office India, Akshay Kumar's film 'Samrat Prithviraj' was made with a Rs 300 crore budget. In India, the film earned only Rs 81 crores (India gross). The total earnings of the film worldwide was Rs 90 crore (worldwide gross).

Akshay Kumar's film 'Samrat Prithviraj' was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. After the film's failure, the director revealed in an interview given on Mukesh Khanna's YouTube channel that Akshay Kumar faced a lot of criticism for this film. People also got angry about the age difference between him and Manushi Chhillar.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi also revealed that Akshay Kumar was heartbroken not only because of the heavy criticism he received for his 'Samrat Prithviraj' look but also the film's failure at the box office. Akshay Kumar had tears in his eyes.

2022 ultimately proved to be a difficult year for Akshay Kumar. Not only 'Samrat Prithviraj', but 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ram Setu', and 'Rakshabandhan' also flopped badly at the box office.