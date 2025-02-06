Martin was touted to be the next mega-actioner from the Kannada industry, and the makers tried to make a similar movie to KGF, however, the film opened with overwhelmingly negative reviews.

Actor Dhruva Sarja, in 2024, worked in the much-anticipated action thriller Martin. In this film, Dhruva Sarja played the dual role of Arjun Saxena and Martin/Rhino. The film Martin became one of the biggest flop films in Indian cinema and it was proved that a film cannot run based on action alone. It should also have a strong story. When the action-packed film Martin was released in theatres, many believed that it would create a stir at the box office after its release, but the film was rejected by the audiences.

The Kannada film Martin hit the theatres in October 2024. Arjun Sarja played the lead role in it. The teaser and trailer of the film excited people but after its release, Martin proved to be a flop in terms of earnings. Martin was touted to be the next mega-actioner from the Kannada industry, and the makers tried to make a similar movie to KGF, however, the film opened with overwhelmingly negative reviews. Many critics even called Martin the worst film of the year 2024. The audience also did not like the story of the film and it affected the box office business.

Reports state that Martin was produced on a massive budget of Rs 150 crores, but due to poor reviews, and negative word-of-mouth, it earned only Rs 15 crore in India, and Rs 5 crore overseas, taking the total to Rs 20 crores worldwide.

Martin proved to be 2024's biggest flop film from the Kannada industry. The film only managed to recover 10% of its budget, and soon crumbled to dust.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan set for blockbuster reunion with Main Hoon Na 2? Source says 'SRK is clear that he...'