India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

Ananya Panday is currently busy celebrating the success of her web series 'Call Me Bae'. She is going to make her web series debut through 'Call Me Bae'. Before this, Ananya Panday was seen in the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which was released on OTT, and was highly appreciated by the audience and critics. Via this film, she was successful in making an impression with her acting. The actress's film 'CTRL' is set to release in October this year. This film revolves around the new generation and the internet.

Many of Ananya Panday's films have been successful at the box office, but her film 'Liger', which was released in the year 2022, is one of the worst films of her career. This film, which marked Vijay Deverakonda's debut, was completely rejected by the audience. This also marked Ananya Panday's South debut film.

This film, made on a mega budget of Rs 125 crores, flopped miserably at the box office. According to Sacnilk's report, the lifetime collection of the film did not even come close to the budget. The film could only do a business of around Rs 60 crores. Talking to Sucharita Tyagi about this film directed by Puri Jagannadh, Ananya recently said that when she read the script of the film, she felt it was a 'red flag'.

She was quoted as saying, "When I was reading the script, I felt that it was a red flag. I felt that the dialogue of the film did not connect with Gen Z. I used to read the lines and think that Gen Z did not talk like this. That was not right. As a woman, it was my responsibility to say that this is not right. I told them that as a woman, I am not comfortable speaking these lines and these lines are not right. They made those changes in the film and I am happy that I raised my voice."

Ananya Panday's web series 'Call Me Bae' was released on Amazon Prime Video on September 6.

