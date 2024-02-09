Twitter
Bollywood

India's biggest flop film, had three superstars, ruined career of two actors, the film was..

The film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' was released in the year 2018. In this, Dharmendra worked with his two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Many times, just by watching the trailer of a film, one can know whether it will do wonders at the box office or not. Something similar happened in the year 2018. The superstar actor who worked in the film had said after watching the trailer that the film would flop badly at the box office. His prediction ultimately proved to be true. 

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been an active part of Bollywood since the 60s. He has about 60 years of experience working in films. Once he had made a prediction about one of his own films before its release. He had said after watching the trailer that the film would not do well at the box office and his prediction was true. 

The film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' was released in the year 2018. In this, Dharmendra worked with his two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The film's first part - 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' was a hit at the box office. Because of this, the three stars decided to make a sequel to the film.

But, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol's 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' was a disaster at the box office after its release. The situation was such that the film could not even recover its cost. Although, Dharmendra had already known that this movie would flop.

According to Box Office India, the makers had spent Rs 35 crore in making 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se'. But, this movie proved to be a disaster at the box office after its release.

In India, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' was able to do a business of Rs 12 crore. At the same time, the total collection of the film worldwide was only Rs 15.40 crore. In this way, Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby's film failed to make a splash at the box office. 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' proved to be a disaster.

Once during a media conversation, Dharmendra said that 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' made them cry. Dharmendra said that after watching the first trailer, he told Sunny Deol that this film would not work. 

Dharmendra said that making 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' was a mistake and also revealed that he is avoiding making the third part. The failure of the film also deeply affected the careers of both Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. 

