India's biggest flop film had three of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema, was backed by one of the biggest production houses of Bollywood, was made on a budget of a whopping Rs 300 crores, went on to earn Rs 52 crores on the first day but, despite being released on a festival like Diwali, the film flopped badly at the box office. The failure of the film was such that the lead hero of the film disappeared from the silver screen for four years. The film neither got the love of critics nor the applause of the audience and flopped within three days, with the theatres left deserted. Did you guess it yet? We are talking about none other than Thugs of Hindostan, which was released in 2018, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif.

Thugs of Hindostan was produced by Yash Raj Films banner who spent nearly Rs 300 crore to make the film, having shot it in exotic locations such as Malta, Morocco, and Thailand. There was tremendous excitement among the audience about this film as it marked the first collaboration between superstars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan was a historical drama, which was produced by Yash Raj Films. The film made a record-breaking earning of Rs 52 crore on the first day, but after this it all went downhill. Due to negative reviews and disappointment of the audience, the earnings of the film started falling rapidly. On the fourth day, this figure shrank to just Rs 6 crore.

According to Box Office India, the budget of Thugs of Hindostan was Rs 310 crore, but the total earnings of the film worldwide was just Rs 322.07 crore. This movie proved to be a flop at the box office.

After the failure of Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan publicly apologised and took responsibility for the film's underperformance. "I’ve always felt responsible for my work, but for the last 18-19 years, I didn’t have a film that didn’t do well, so that’s why people might have felt I was doing this for the first time. And especially because it was a much-awaited film; people had high expectations, so I was very sorry, hurt, and upset that we went wrong. I felt emotionally that I should address it and apologise to people for not living up to the expectations," Hindustan Times quoted Aamir Khan as saying.

