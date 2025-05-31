Interestingly, around the time Rakht was released, Ratan Tata also entered the movie-making business. The only film Ratan Tata ever produced, Aetbaar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and John Abraham in the lead roles, also proved to be a flop.

Vijay Mallya is now a fugitive, living in the UK, trying to avoid extradition, however, there was a time when he was living the high life, moving among celebrities, and enjoying life as one of the richest and most successful businessmen. The industrialist was known to rub shoulders with the most popular actors of the time. During this time, Vijay Mallya also wanted to get involved in the movie-making business. In the year 2004, Vijay Mallya, along with Suniel Shetty, produced a film titled Rakht. Written and directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, Rakht starred Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Dino Morea, Amrita Arora, and Neha Dhupia in lead roles.

Vijay Mallya co-produced Rakht along with Suniel Shetty, but it proved to be a major box-office disappointment. Made on a budget of Rs 12 crores, as per Box Office India, Rakht only managed to recover Rs 8 crores. For Vijay Mallya, this was his only time producing a film. After losing Rs 4 crore with Rakht, the businessman swiftly exited the movie-making business.

Before Rakht proved to be a box office dud, Vijay Mallya was overly excited about entering the film industry. At the time, the businessman had announced it as a big venture. He was quoted by the Economic Times as saying, "We are going into movie-making in a big way.”

Interestingly, around the time Rakht was released, Ratan Tata also entered the movie-making business. The only film Ratan Tata ever produced, Aetbaar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and John Abraham in the lead roles, also proved to be a flop, forcing Ratan Tata to exit the film industry.

