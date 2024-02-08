India's biggest flop film, made with huge budget, failed to recover cost, had big superstars, earned just Rs...

'Raju Chacha' was released in the year 2000 and was directed by Anil Devgan and produced by his brother Ajay Devgn, debuting as a film producer. The film stars Ajay, Kajol, and Rishi Kapoor.

The game of films passing and failing at the box office continues with each release. Many times even big-budget films fail after they release. More than two decades ago, a star had made a film with great passion. He played the lead role in the movie and also spent crores of rupees on its making, but as luck would have it, the film proved to be a disaster at the box office.

The Bollywood industry is full of talented stars. There are many stars who not only act in films but also direct and become producers and invest huge amounts of money in films. About 24 years ago, an actor had made the most expensive film, but the movie proved to be a failure in terms of collection at the box office. We are talking about Ajay Devgn's film 'Raju Chacha'.

'Raju Chacha' was released in the year 2000 and was directed by Anil Devgan and produced by his brother Ajay Devgn, debuting as a film producer. The film stars Ajay, Kajol, and Rishi Kapoor, along with Sanjay Dutt in a special appearance. It was one of the most expensive films of its time.

The film 'Raju Chacha' was Ajay Devgn's dream project. He worked very hard during its making. He not only played the role of hero in this film but he was also its producer. Ajay Devgn had left no stone unturned in making 'Raju Chacha'.

The actor was sure that this film would do good business at the box office, but it did not happen at all. The film did not find any audience in theatres.

According to Box Office India, Ajay Devgan spent Rs 25 crore in making 'Raju Chacha'. This used to be a huge amount 24 years ago, but because it was a dream project, Ajay Devgn spent the money generously in making the film.

After its release in theatres, Ajay Devgn's film 'Raju Chacha' could not even recover its cost. This film did a business of Rs 18 crore at the box office in India. At the same time, the total earnings of the film worldwide were only Rs 20 crores.

In this way, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's film 'Raju Chacha' proved to be a disaster at the box office. The actor suffered huge losses due to the failure of the film. The film also received mixed reviews from critics.

READ | Meet India's richest TV actor who has net worth of over Rs 300 crore, not Karan Kundrra, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly