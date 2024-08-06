India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

'Indian 2' grossed Rs 65 crore on its opening day, which was the highest first-day gross for a Tamil film in 2024. In its first weekend, the film grossed Rs 109 crore worldwide with domestic collections of Rs 59 crore.

In the year 2024, many films from Bollywood to South Cinema have been successful at the box office. At the same time, many movies also were mega flops at the box office despite enjoying massive hype before its release. Today, we tell you about a movie that was much anticipated by viewers, but after its release, the film was a super flop at the box office.

Sometimes low-budget films create a stir at the box office, and sometimes big-budget movies flop. Movies run at the box office only based on good stories. Something similar happened with a movie made on a huge budget in the year 2024, which was rejected by the audience due to its poor script. The name of that movie is 'Indian 2'.

Tamil film 'Indian 2' was one of the most awaited films of the year 2024. In the film released on July 12, 69-year-old Kamal Haasan played the role of a 103-year-old icon. He also shot many action sequences for the film but the 'Indian 2' storyline could not manage to reel the audience in. The film was also bashed by the critics.

This film took 28 years to be made because it is the sequel to 'Indian' which was released in 1996. 'Indian' proved to be a blockbuster at the box office but 'Indian 2' flopped badly as soon as it was released, even though the makers had left no stone unturned in making it.

Kamal Haasan's action-thriller 'Indian 2' was made on a huge budget. The makers spent crores of rupees, but surprisingly the film failed to even recover its cost at the box office.

According to the report of IMDb, Rs 225 crore was spent on the making of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'. After its release, the film did not work its magic at the box office.

'Indian 2' grossed Rs 65 crore on its opening day, which was the highest first-day gross for a Tamil film in 2024. In its first weekend, the film grossed Rs 109 crore worldwide with domestic collections of Rs 59 crore. However, in its final run, the film grossed only Rs 148.81 crore.

'Indian 2', made in Rs 225 crores, proved to be a disaster at the box office.

'Indian 2' digital streaming rights were purchased by Netflix for Rs 120 crore. The satellite rights were acquired by Kalaignar TV. 'Indian 2' will premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2024.

