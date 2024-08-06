Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

Bangladesh crisis: As Sheikh Hasina flees, protesters loot fish, goat, saree, Dior suitcase from her residence, watch

Meet Nahid Islam, Bangladesh student leader who forced PM Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee Dhaka?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

8 breathtaking images of Nebula shared by NASA

8 breathtaking images of Nebula shared by NASA

7 animals with more than 10 legs

7 animals with more than 10 legs

What does Mohammed Shami's wife do for a living?

What does Mohammed Shami's wife do for a living?

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

Selfie के चक्कर में फिसली 'पापा की परी,'100 फीट गहरी खाई पर बना रही थी Reel, Video

Selfie के चक्कर में फिसली 'पापा की परी,'100 फीट गहरी खाई पर बना रही थी Reel, Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

'Indian 2' grossed Rs 65 crore on its opening day, which was the highest first-day gross for a Tamil film in 2024. In its first weekend, the film grossed Rs 109 crore worldwide with domestic collections of Rs 59 crore.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 08:47 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the year 2024, many films from Bollywood to South Cinema have been successful at the box office. At the same time, many movies also were mega flops at the box office despite enjoying massive hype before its release. Today, we tell you about a movie that was much anticipated by viewers, but after its release, the film was a super flop at the box office.

Sometimes low-budget films create a stir at the box office, and sometimes big-budget movies flop. Movies run at the box office only based on good stories. Something similar happened with a movie made on a huge budget in the year 2024, which was rejected by the audience due to its poor script. The name of that movie is 'Indian 2'.

Tamil film 'Indian 2' was one of the most awaited films of the year 2024. In the film released on July 12, 69-year-old Kamal Haasan played the role of a 103-year-old icon. He also shot many action sequences for the film but the 'Indian 2' storyline could not manage to reel the audience in. The film was also bashed by the critics. 

This film took 28 years to be made because it is the sequel to 'Indian' which was released in 1996. 'Indian' proved to be a blockbuster at the box office but 'Indian 2' flopped badly as soon as it was released, even though the makers had left no stone unturned in making it. 

Kamal Haasan's action-thriller 'Indian 2' was made on a huge budget. The makers spent crores of rupees, but surprisingly the film failed to even recover its cost at the box office.

According to the report of IMDb, Rs 225 crore was spent on the making of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'. After its release, the film did not work its magic at the box office. 

'Indian 2' grossed Rs 65 crore on its opening day, which was the highest first-day gross for a Tamil film in 2024. In its first weekend, the film grossed Rs 109 crore worldwide with domestic collections of Rs 59 crore. However, in its final run, the film grossed only Rs 148.81 crore. 

'Indian 2', made in Rs 225 crores, proved to be a disaster at the box office.

'Indian 2' digital streaming rights were purchased by Netflix for Rs 120 crore. The satellite rights were acquired by Kalaignar TV. 'Indian 2' will premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2024.

READ | Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UK Riots: PM Keir Starmer condemns 'far right thuggery' amid violence, says, 'I guarantee you will...'

UK Riots: PM Keir Starmer condemns 'far right thuggery' amid violence, says, 'I guarantee you will...'

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet on Bangladesh crisis

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet on Bangladesh crisis

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral

Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral

Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: When will Golden Boy be in action today? All you need to know

Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: When will Golden Boy be in action today? All you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement