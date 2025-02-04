The first and the only film Ratan Tata ever produced was Aetbaar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Aetbaar, released in 2004, was a romantic psychological thriller film directed by Vikram Bhatt.

The late Ratan Tata always found success with anything that he tried his hands on. However, there was one thing that he fell short on. Many are unaware that Ratan Tata was interested in Bollywood films and wanted to become a producer. But, unlike all his other business ventures, Ratan Tata failed miserably when he tried his hands at becoming a producer. The first and the only film Ratan Tata ever produced was Aetbaar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Aetbaar, released in 2004, was a romantic psychological thriller film directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Ratan Tata under the banner of Tata Infomedia. The film was highly anticipated but failed miserably at the box office. Aetbaar could not even recover its budget after it was released.

Even the star power of Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, and Bipasha Basu combined could not save Ratan Tata's film from sinking. It is important to note that Aetbaar was inspired by the 1996 American film Fear. The film narrates the story of a father who is trying to save and protect his daughter from a psychopathic lover at any cost. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Dr Ranveer Malhotra, while Bipasha Basu plays the role of his daughter Ria Malhotra. John Abraham plays the role of Aryan Trivedi, a deadly and obsessed man who is madly in love with Ria.

It would not be wrong to say that Aetbaar started out as Ratan Tata's dream project but his expectations were shattered after just a few days of Aetbaar's release.



Media reports state that Aetbaar, made for Rs 9.50 crores, collected Rs 4.25 crore in India, while the worldwide collection was 7.96 crore. The film was a super flop at the box office and could not even recover its budget. After witnessing the bad condition of this film, Ratan Tata never invested money in the film business again.

