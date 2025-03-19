Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, and Bipasha Basu's Aetbaar was a super flop at the box office and could not even recover its budget. After its failure at the box office, Ratan Tata never invested money in the film business again.

Business tycoon Ratan Tata, who excelled at everything he tried his hands on, did fail once when he tried to enter Bollywood. Unlike his other business, Ratan Tata failed miserably in this realm. Ratan Tata's first and only film that he ever produced was Aetbaar, which proved to be India's biggest flop. Aetbaar starred Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Ratan Tata under the banner of Tata Infomedia, Aetbaar failed to even recover its budget after it was released.

Despite Aetbaar being a flop, incidents from the film set often go viral, piquing audiences' interest. One such incident was recently narrated by the lead actor of the film John Abraham who claimed that he was denied entry at the muhurat shot of his film Aetbaar.

Talking to Filmfare, John Abraham said, "When I went for my first muhurat shot, I arrived on a motorcycle. The film was Aetbaar. Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan were clapping the board for me. Hrithik and I were classmates—he is a sweetheart. I was not allowed in because I was on a motorcycle. The gates were shut, and they asked me, ‘Kaun ho?’ (Who are you?). I said, ‘The muhurat is for my film,’ and they finally let me in. As soon as the gates opened, Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan were gesturing at me and saying, ‘Come in.’ That was my first time—it was at Sujeet Kumar’s house."

Aetbaar was inspired by the 1996 American film Fear. The story of this film is about a father saving and protecting his daughter from a psychopathic lover.

According to media reports, Aetbaar, made on a budget of Rs 9.5 crore, earned Rs 4.25 crore in India, and 7.96 crore worldwide. This film was a super flop at the box office and could not even recover its budget. After Aetbaar's failure at the box office, Ratan Tata never invested money in the film business again. It would not be wrong to say that Aetbaar not only was India's but also Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop film.

READ | Rakesh Roshan feared his security guards would kill him after he was shot by gangsters: 'Voh do peeche baithe hain bandook...'