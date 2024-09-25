India's biggest flop film, only one Ratan Tata ever produced, had superstars, made for Rs 9 crore, it earned just Rs..

Aetbaar starred Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and John Abraham in the lead roles. However, even all this star power together could not save Ratan Tata's film from sinking.

Business tycoon Ratan Tata achieved mighty success in anything that he tried his hands on. There was a time when he was interested in producing Bollywood films and did that too. However, unlike all his other businesses, Ratan Tata failed miserably in this realm. The first and the only film that Ratan Tata ever produced was none other than Aetbaar.

Aetbaar was released in the year 2004. The romantic psychological thriller film was directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Ratan Tata under the banner of Tata Infomedia. Forget about making a mark at the box office, Aetbaar failed to even recover its budget after it was released.

Aetbaar starred Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and John Abraham in the lead roles. However, even all this star power together could not save Ratan Tata's film from sinking.

Aetbaar was inspired by the 1996 American film Fear. The story of this film is about a father saving and protecting his daughter from a psychopathic lover at any cost.

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Dr Ranveer Malhotra. Bipasha Basu played the role of Ria Malhotra, his daughter. John Abraham, on the other hand, starred as Aryan Trivedi, a deadly and obsessed man who is madly in love with Ria.

Ratan Tata had a lot of expectations from the film but all these expectations were shattered in just a few days after Aetbaar's release.

According to media reports, Aetbaar collected Rs 4.25 crore in India, while the worldwide collection was 7.96 crore. That is, this film was a super flop at the box office and could not even recover its budget. Its budget was around 9.50 crores. After seeing the bad condition of this film, Ratan Tata never invested money in the film business again.

READ | 'Will kill you...': Mona Ghosh reveals Bipasha Basu's reaction to dubbing in Jism, Raaz; Rani Mukerji told her..