Bollywood actress Tabu, to this date, remains one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. Throughout her career, Tabu worked with some of the biggest superstars in the industry and was greatly appreciated for her skillful acting and powerful screen presence. However, despite all her success, having a superstar like Tabu in a film did not guarantee its success. This was proved in the year 1998 when she worked with a new actor in a crime thriller film which was titled 2001: Do Hazaar Ek. The film had a stellar cast including Dimple Kapadia, Jackie Shroff, and Tabu, along with the newcomer Rajat Bedi.

The film was special as 2001: Do Hazaar Ek marked the Bollywood debut of Rajat Bedi. However, unfortunately, this film also turned out to be his last film as a lead actor. 2001: Do Hazaar Ek, released in 1998, was such a super flop at the box office that Rajat Bedi never again got cast as a lead actor in films.

Made for Rs 3.2 crore, 2001: Do Hazaar Ek earned just Rs 4.4 crore in India and Rs 4.47 crore (worldwide). Rajat Bedi's debut film opposite Tabu proved to be a disaster not only for his career but Tabu's as well.

Rajat Bedi, despite being the son of filmmaker Narendra Bedi, grandson of writer Rajendra Bedi, and brother of actor Manek Bedi, could never find success in Bollywood as a lead hero. Rajat Bedi has been a part of the film industry for over 25 years, having worked in over 40 films, however, he could rarely find any success.

To this date, Rajat Bedi is best known for his role as Raj Saxena in the 2003 superhit film Koi... Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Rajat Bedi might not have given any solo hits in his career but he is considered to be a versatile actor and is still very much an active part of the film industry, playing supporting roles.

