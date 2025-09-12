India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...

Nepal's first elected Prime Minister BP Koirala's grandchildren Manisha Koirala and Siddharth Koirala became actors. While Manisha became a star, Siddharth never tasted success.

In September 2025, Nepal has been embroiled in a deep political turmoil. The country has witnessed Gen‑Z protests, the youth‑led uprising sparked by the government’s ban on major social media platforms, but driven more broadly by deep frustrations over corruption, nepotism, and lack of economic opportunities. On September 2025, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, along with a few government ministers, resigned and fled the country. Sushila Karki, the former Chief Justice of Nepal, has now been named as its interim Prime Minister, making her the first woman to occupy the topmost post in the neigbouring nation.

Nepal's first Prime Minister BP Koirala and his India connection

As Sushila Karki has become Nepal's first female Prime Minister, we take a look at the country's first elected Prime Minister - Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, who served the nation from 1959 to 1960, and his connection with India. BP Koirala's son Prakash Koirala served as the Minister of Science, Technology and Environment of Nepal from 2005 to 2006. Prakash's children Manisha Koirala and Siddharth Koirala became actors. While Manisha became a star in Bollywood, Siddharth never tasted success.

Siddharth Koirala's film career

Siddharth Koirala began his career as a producer on the 2004 film Paisa Vasool. Then, he wrote a US film Terrorism: Bio Attack, that directly premiered on TV in 2005. In the same year, Siddharth made his acting debut in Bollywood in Fun - Can Be Dangerous Sometimes. His most famous movie was the 2007 romantic thriller Anwar. It sank at the box office, but its two songs Maula Mere Maula and Tose Naina are still popular today. Siddharth's last two Hindi films - Dekh Bhai Dekh and Deshdrohi 2 - released in 2009. In 2014, he even tried his hand in a Nepali film Megha, but that also bombed at the box office. Since then, Siddharth Koirala almost disappeared from public life, but does own a private Instagram account.

