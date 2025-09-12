Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris leads charge as Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs to kick off campaign

India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...

Rs 25000000000: Gen Z unrest in Nepal causes huge loss to THIS industry, here’s what we know

Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch with Rafael Nadal connection costs more than tournament prize money

Deadly epidemic about to strike? Health ministry sounds alarm on dengue, malaria due to...

Amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate, Randhir Kapoor's bold statement goes viral: 'We are Kapoors, we don't need...'

India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament

This country Paid Rs 1.26 lakh to Indian woman after she gave births: 'Badhaai rashi on delivery'

Donald Trump's BIG statement on strained ties with India amid tariff war: 'Not an easy thing...'

Shots fired outside Disha Patani's home in Bareilly over alleged insult of..., responsibility taken by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris leads charge as Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs to kick off campaign

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris leads charge as Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs

India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...

India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister

Rs 25000000000: Gen Z unrest in Nepal causes huge loss to THIS industry, here’s what we know

Rs 25000000000: Gen Z Nepal unrest causes huge loss to THIS industry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...

Nepal's first elected Prime Minister BP Koirala's grandchildren Manisha Koirala and Siddharth Koirala became actors. While Manisha became a star, Siddharth never tasted success.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 11:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...
Siddharth Koirala in Anwar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In September 2025, Nepal has been embroiled in a deep political turmoil. The country has witnessed Gen‑Z protests, the youth‑led uprising sparked by the government’s ban on major social media platforms, but driven more broadly by deep frustrations over corruption, nepotism, and lack of economic opportunities. On September 2025, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, along with a few government ministers, resigned and fled the country. Sushila Karki, the former Chief Justice of Nepal, has now been named as its interim Prime Minister, making her the first woman to occupy the topmost post in the neigbouring nation.

Nepal's first Prime Minister BP Koirala and his India connection

As Sushila Karki has become Nepal's first female Prime Minister, we take a look at the country's first elected Prime Minister - Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, who served the nation from 1959 to 1960, and his connection with India. BP Koirala's son Prakash Koirala served as the Minister of Science, Technology and Environment of Nepal from 2005 to 2006. Prakash's children Manisha Koirala and Siddharth Koirala became actors. While Manisha became a star in Bollywood, Siddharth never tasted success.

Siddharth Koirala's film career

Siddharth Koirala began his career as a producer on the 2004 film Paisa Vasool. Then, he wrote a US film Terrorism: Bio Attack, that directly premiered on TV in 2005. In the same year, Siddharth made his acting debut in Bollywood in Fun - Can Be Dangerous Sometimes. His most famous movie was the 2007 romantic thriller Anwar. It sank at the box office, but its two songs Maula Mere Maula and Tose Naina are still popular today. Siddharth's last two Hindi films - Dekh Bhai Dekh and Deshdrohi 2 - released in 2009. In 2014, he even tried his hand in a Nepali film Megha, but that also bombed at the box office. Since then, Siddharth Koirala almost disappeared from public life, but does own a private Instagram account.

READ | Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone
India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter
Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead
Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead
Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video
Shah Rukh Khan shares BTS video of Diljit Dosanjh, Aryan Khan from Tenu Ki Pata
'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father
'I'll walk nude at MCG if...': Former Australian batter makes bold bet
Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?
Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace, Kuki-Meitei reconciliation?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE