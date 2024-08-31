India's biggest flop actor, debut film was a disaster, gave 4 super flop films, quit acting, now set to..; not Fardeen

After his debut film was a disaster, Harman Baweja's Bollywood career was in constant decline. His films 'Victory', 'What's Your Raashee?', and 'Dishkiyaoon' were all super flops. In the year 2023, Harman Baweja returned to acting with the web series 'Scoop'.

When Harman Baweja entered the film industry, his debut film itself proved to be a mega flop. The film's disastrous box office result had a bad effect on Harman Baweja's career. After this, he gave 4 disaster films in his 6-year career from which he could never recover. Harman Baweja, son of film director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja, made his debut in 2008 with the film 'Love Story 2050' opposite Priyanka Chopra. It was a sci-fi love story that was super flop at the box office.

After making his debut opposite Priyanka Chopra, Harman Baweja also appeared with the actress in the film 'What's Your Raashee?'. The two were also reportedly dating each other. However, despite some respite in his personal life, Harman Baweja's professional life remained disastrous throughout his short career. There came a time when he stayed away from the acting world for 10 years. Then he made a comeback through OTT and made a comeback with Hansal Mehta's TV series 'Scoop'. But, even this comeback could not save his career.

Now, Harman Baweja is trying his luck in the film industry again as a producer. Richie Mehta, best known for making 'Delhi Crime' and 'Poacher', has teamed up with Harman Baweja's Baweja Studios and Imagine Entertainment for a film titled 'Boy From Andaman'.

"'Boy From Andaman' is the story of Mohan, a post office employee in Mumbai, who receives a letter addressed to "God" from a boy who survived the deadly 2004 tsunami. The two strike up a friendship before Mohan decides to travel to the Andamans and rescue the boy," reads a statement.

Harman Baweja said 'Boy from Andaman' has a story that is both heartwarming and inspiring. "Working alongside such a talented team, including Richie Mehta, Janice Chua, Rick Ambros, and Bhhaskar De, is a privilege. The story of Mohan resonated with me, and I knew it was something we had to bring to life. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this beautiful journey of faith and humanity," he added.