India's biggest flop actor is Karisma, Kareena's brother, started acting when he was 14 months old, still never became star, is now...

Aftab Shivdasani is the cousin brother of Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. He is now looking to make his comeback with Masti 4, the fourth installment in the sex comeyd franchise, that also stars Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh.

Born on June 25, 1978 in Mumbai, Aftab Shivdasani made his acting debut when he was just 14 months old as he was seen in the commercial for the baby food brand Farex. Since then, he appeared in many advertisements, and also made his Bollywood debut as a child actor in the iconic film Mr. India in 1987. After starring in a few other movies as a child artiste in Shahenshah, ChaalBaaz, and Awwal Number among others, Aftab made his debut as the male lead in the 1999 romantic drama Mast.



The actor then playing leading roles in multiple other movies over the next ten years, but none of them succeeded at the box office. Some of them were Kasoor, Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Deewane Huye Paagal, Aloo Chaat, Mr Ya Miss, and Suno Sasurjee among others. All his films have been massive flops.



In the recent years, Aftab has also been seen in a couple of South Indian films. He made his Tamil cinema debut in the 2018 action comedy Bhaskar Oru Rascal and his first Kannada film Kotigobba 3 hit theatres in 2021. He was also seen in two crime thriller web series Poison 2 and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story streaming on Z5 and JioHotstar, respectively.



Now, the Hungama actor is looking to make his comeback with Masti 4, which went on floors in December 2024 and is set to release next year. It is the fourth installment in the Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer sex comedy franchise after Masti (2004), Grand Masti (2013), and Great Grand Masti (2016).



Many people don't know the fact that Afab is relaed to the Kapoor khandaan and is the cousin brother of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. His father, Prem Shivdasani, was the nephew of actress Babita's father, Hari Shivdasani. Babita is the mother of Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, making Aftab their cousin.



