Indeed Happy Friendship Day! Abhishek Bachchan-Hrithik Roshan ring in day with Aaradhya, Hrehaan-Hridhaan & Goldie Behl

Friendship Day is here and among that, Bollywood has also gone down to celebrating the special day with their loved ones. While Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted on what appears to be a lunch date, the surprise of the day were Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Hrithik and Abhishek were spotted at a party which was organized by Goldie Behl. It is not hidden that Hrithik Roshan and Sonali Bendre and great friend. So it isn't surprising to see Hrithik with Goldie. However Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan joined the party as Hrithik also got his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan to the bash. Sonali and Goldie's son Ranveer was seen cutting a cake which was in the design of a shoe.

Sharing the photo, Goldie Behl wrote, "Like many other good attributes, friendship too can be handed over to the next generation! This picture is testimony to the fact that one generation of friends has passed on the mantle of love, faith, trust and bonding to the next! On that note, #HappyFriendshipDay. May the love keep growing each day! @bachchan @hrithikroshan@akash_hariani #VikasOberoi#RahulSuri"

See the picture here:

The photo only makes us excited to see Abhishek and Hrithik back on screen! The duo has worked in some legendary movies which include Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Dhoom: 2. They were also part of Om Shanti Om and Luck By Chance but they both had cameos in OSO, while Abhishek was seen in a brief stint in Zoya Aktar's venture.