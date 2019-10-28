Indeed a memorable Diwali night! Rajkummar Rao grooves to 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare' with Ekta Kapoor, video goes viral

Rajkummar Rao is making headlines every now and then. The actor is currently receiving praises all over the internet for his performance in the movie. Apart from that, Rajkummar is currently attending Diwali parties, looking his finest at all times.

Rajkummar was also part of Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash and the two made hell of a time there! Raj was seen grooving with Ekta to Govinda and Raveena Tandon's song 'Ankiyon Se Goli Maare'. For the uninitiated, the two have also been zumba partners since quite some time.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Ekta Kapoor shared, "This had to be shared! I cannot dance but I guess Zumba n my partner in crime r helping! A Diwali get together ( Small one) turns into a floor burning night with my #lsd guy @rajkummar_rao ! #dancingsince2010"

See the video here:

Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's production film Ragini MMS. The performer is one of the most acclaimed actors in today's times and can boast of being in some remarkable films like Shahid, Citylights, Trapped and Stree.