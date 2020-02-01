Headlines

'Indebted and grateful': Shabana Azmi shares post-recovery photo, thanks well-wishers for prayers

Shabana Azmi took to her Twitter page and shared her post-recovery photo after getting discharged from the hospital.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2020, 02:37 PM IST

After almost 15 days of her accident, veteran actor Shabana Azmi has been discharged from the hospital. She took to her Twitter page and posted a post-recovery photo with a message stating, "Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I'm back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors' team and the nursing staff. I'm indebted and grateful"

However, Shabana has been advised bed rest by doctors. For the uninitiated, the 69-year-old actor suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. Her husband and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar was also there in the vehicle but he escaped unhurt.

The actor and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were taken to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri the same day. Azmi's driver has been booked for rash driving and negligence.

A few days back, Akhtar had taken to his Twitter page and given a health update about the actor's life. He tweeted, "Our family would like to thank all the friends and well-wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow."

The accident took place a day after veteran lyricist's 75th birthday celebrations held in Mumbai.

