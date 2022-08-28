Search icon
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Urvashi Rautela cheers for India as she watches match in Dubai stadium

Urvashi Rautela was quickly spotted on TV by internet users, who in no time tweeted glimpses of her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Urvashi Rautela was spotted cheering on the Indian cricket team in the stadium today, days after she engaged in a social media spat with Rishabh Pant.

The actress was quickly spotted on TV by internet users, who quickly tweeted glimpses of her.

Take a look:

For the unversed, India and Pakistan are up against each other in the match 2 of the ongoing Asia Cup. Indian team won the toss and opted to bowl first.

In a recent interview, Urvashi made a controversial statement after which Rishabh Pant took to Instagram and indirectly targeted the actress.

In an interview, Urvashi said, “I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She further narrated, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That someone was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai."

She added, "Mumbai aaye and mile, and bahar aate hi paps and all were there. It’s very important to give respect to the other person but I feel like media kisi bhi cheez ko, joh develop hone waali ho, pura kharab kar deti hai."

As soon as this interview went viral, Rishabh took to Instagram and wrote, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” He later deleted this post.

 


